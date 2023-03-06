Apollo Ingredients Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.27
0.19
-0.06
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.21
0.1
-0.07
-0.05
Other operating items
Operating
0.42
0.26
-0.13
-0.11
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.42
0.26
-0.13
-0.11
Equity raised
1.43
1.18
1.38
1.69
Investing
0
0
0
-0.21
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.86
1.45
1.25
1.37
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.