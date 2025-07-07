Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that INDSOYA LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INDSOYA LTD (503639) RECORD DATE 07.07.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 25 (Twenty Five) Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each for CASH AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/07/2025 DR-667/2025-2026 *Full amount of Rs.5/- per Equity Share is payable on application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.