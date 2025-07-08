iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Apollo Ingredients Ltd Company Summary

9.55
(93.71%)
Mar 6, 2023|09:37:48 AM

Apollo Ingredients Ltd Summary

Indsoya Ltd was incorporated as Khedapati Investments Limited on 24 October 1980 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in the state Maharashtra. It got its Certificate for Commencement of Business on 25th November, 1980. Subsequently, the Promoters of Company decided to change the name to Indsoya Limited which was approved by the Registrar on 01st June, 2005. The Company is engaged in trading activity in Soya Deoiled Cake and Extraction. On 22 April 2021, the Board of Directors had announced for sub division of existing 1 equity share of face value Rs 10/- each fully paid up into 2 equity shares of Rs 5/- each fully paid up, subject to approval of shareholders. Postal Ballot has been proceeded for taking shareholders approval for same and information shall be made available for general public as soon as the results are declared. The Company will proceed further with all the compliances in the said regards.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.