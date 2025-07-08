Apollo Ingredients Ltd Summary

Indsoya Ltd was incorporated as Khedapati Investments Limited on 24 October 1980 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in the state Maharashtra. It got its Certificate for Commencement of Business on 25th November, 1980. Subsequently, the Promoters of Company decided to change the name to Indsoya Limited which was approved by the Registrar on 01st June, 2005. The Company is engaged in trading activity in Soya Deoiled Cake and Extraction. On 22 April 2021, the Board of Directors had announced for sub division of existing 1 equity share of face value Rs 10/- each fully paid up into 2 equity shares of Rs 5/- each fully paid up, subject to approval of shareholders. Postal Ballot has been proceeded for taking shareholders approval for same and information shall be made available for general public as soon as the results are declared. The Company will proceed further with all the compliances in the said regards.