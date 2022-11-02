Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
12.16
6.08
6.08
13.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
431.84
298.18
193.47
119.06
Net Worth
444
304.26
199.55
133
Minority Interest
Debt
49.02
62.09
112.65
55.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.99
12.44
7.77
1.22
Total Liabilities
511.01
378.79
319.97
189.79
Fixed Assets
394.69
349
303.45
154.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.36
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0.32
0.1
0.74
Networking Capital
50.75
19.67
11.66
34.48
Inventories
83.76
64.38
76.79
7.89
Inventory Days
15.95
42.25
Sundry Debtors
37.34
11.62
37.94
1.53
Debtor Days
2.87
20.87
Other Current Assets
126.34
21.62
32.13
57.57
Sundry Creditors
-129.02
-35.51
-113.98
-2.68
Creditor Days
8.8
62.72
Other Current Liabilities
-67.67
-42.44
-21.22
-29.83
Cash
63.79
9.8
4.76
0.04
Total Assets
511.01
378.79
319.97
189.78
