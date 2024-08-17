Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,652.97
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,652.97
Other Operating Income
79.14
Other Income
2.4
Total Income
2,734.51
Total Expenditure
2,523.46
PBIDT
211.05
Interest
4.96
PBDT
206.09
Depreciation
19.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
41.94
Deferred Tax
5.42
Reported Profit After Tax
139.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
139.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
139.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
12.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.95
PBDTM(%)
7.76
PATM(%)
5.26
