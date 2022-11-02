iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

1,060
(0.03%)
Nov 2, 2022|03:29:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,472.81

663.25

191.1

61.24

yoy growth (%)

122.05

247.06

212.03

266.93

Raw materials

-1,202.34

-537.33

-174.69

-55.69

As % of sales

81.63

81.01

91.41

90.94

Employee costs

-19.04

-12.11

-0.54

-0.58

As % of sales

1.29

1.82

0.28

0.95

Other costs

-87.73

-39.55

-4.24

-1.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.95

5.96

2.22

2.52

Operating profit

163.68

74.23

11.61

3.41

OPM

11.11

11.19

6.07

5.57

Depreciation

-16.52

-10.12

-0.17

-0.08

Interest expense

-9.7

-6.01

-1.88

-1.72

Other income

1.79

1.13

0.28

0.66

Profit before tax

139.25

59.23

9.84

2.27

Taxes

-34.24

-16.97

-2.86

-0.82

Tax rate

-24.58

-28.65

-29.1

-36.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

105.01

42.26

6.97

1.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

105.01

42.26

6.97

1.44

yoy growth (%)

148.46

505.51

383.92

-17,029.39

NPM

7.12

6.37

3.65

2.35

