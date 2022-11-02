Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,472.81
663.25
191.1
61.24
yoy growth (%)
122.05
247.06
212.03
266.93
Raw materials
-1,202.34
-537.33
-174.69
-55.69
As % of sales
81.63
81.01
91.41
90.94
Employee costs
-19.04
-12.11
-0.54
-0.58
As % of sales
1.29
1.82
0.28
0.95
Other costs
-87.73
-39.55
-4.24
-1.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.95
5.96
2.22
2.52
Operating profit
163.68
74.23
11.61
3.41
OPM
11.11
11.19
6.07
5.57
Depreciation
-16.52
-10.12
-0.17
-0.08
Interest expense
-9.7
-6.01
-1.88
-1.72
Other income
1.79
1.13
0.28
0.66
Profit before tax
139.25
59.23
9.84
2.27
Taxes
-34.24
-16.97
-2.86
-0.82
Tax rate
-24.58
-28.65
-29.1
-36.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
105.01
42.26
6.97
1.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
105.01
42.26
6.97
1.44
yoy growth (%)
148.46
505.51
383.92
-17,029.39
NPM
7.12
6.37
3.65
2.35
