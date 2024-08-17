Summary

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Limited (formerly known as Best Steel Logistics Limited was incorporated on January 12, 1983. The Company became a part of Sudesh Group of Companies, Indias leading steel pipe and tube manufacturer in 2018.The SG Group has a manufacturing capacity of 3.6 Million Tonnes per annum operating 11 manufacturing units.Within three years, the Sikandrabad facilitys capacity was raised to 24,000 MTPA. In 1993, it became a public limited company and started galvanising tubes. The Companys IPO in 1995 met with resounding success. The Company evolved further, installing cutting-edge technology from Kusakabe, Japan, across its three tube mills. It also diversified into structural pipes. The Company pioneered pre-galvanised tubes manufacturing in India. The APL Apollo brand became the most preferred choice for the entire spectrum of steel tube users. The Company received ISO 9001:2000 certification from DNV, Netherlands and various other approvals and certificates. The Company is engaged in the business of production of ERW steel tubes, pipe manufacturing and GP Coils. The Company has four manufacturing units, one at Sikanderabad, Uttar Pradesh, one at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one at Raipur, Chhattisgarh and one at Murbad, Maharashtra. The Company is a subsidiary of Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog, a wholly-owned subsidiary of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., one of Indias leading branded steel tube manufacturers. Apollo Chaukaht, the steel door frames, received an overwhelming response espec

