Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged Share Price

1,060
(0.03%)
Nov 2, 2022|03:29:48 PM

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1,057.95

Prev. Close

1,059.7

Turnover(Lac.)

199.25

Day's High

1,060

Day's Low

1,042.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

73.02

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,444.8

P/E

52.54

EPS

20.17

Divi. Yield

0

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.82%

Non-Promoter- 4.81%

Institutions: 4.81%

Non-Institutions: 39.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

12.16

6.08

6.08

13.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

431.84

298.18

193.47

119.06

Net Worth

444

304.26

199.55

133

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,472.81

663.25

191.1

61.24

yoy growth (%)

122.05

247.06

212.03

266.93

Raw materials

-1,202.34

-537.33

-174.69

-55.69

As % of sales

81.63

81.01

91.41

90.94

Employee costs

-19.04

-12.11

-0.54

-0.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

139.25

59.23

9.84

2.27

Depreciation

-16.52

-10.12

-0.17

-0.08

Tax paid

-34.24

-16.97

-2.86

-0.82

Working capital

24.84

-26.18

35.21

8.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

122.05

247.06

212.03

266.93

Op profit growth

120.48

539.18

240.19

1,650.08

EBIT growth

128.28

456.38

193.45

290.87

Net profit growth

148.46

505.51

383.92

-17,029.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,652.97

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2,652.97

Other Operating Income

79.14

Other Income

2.4

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Bharat Bhushan Sahny

Managing Director

Rahul Gupta

Independent Director

Ani Kumar Bansal

Independent Director

Neeru Abrol

Whole-time Director

ROMI SEHGAL

Director

Vinay Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivam Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged

Summary

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Limited (formerly known as Best Steel Logistics Limited was incorporated on January 12, 1983. The Company became a part of Sudesh Group of Companies, Indias leading steel pipe and tube manufacturer in 2018.The SG Group has a manufacturing capacity of 3.6 Million Tonnes per annum operating 11 manufacturing units.Within three years, the Sikandrabad facilitys capacity was raised to 24,000 MTPA. In 1993, it became a public limited company and started galvanising tubes. The Companys IPO in 1995 met with resounding success. The Company evolved further, installing cutting-edge technology from Kusakabe, Japan, across its three tube mills. It also diversified into structural pipes. The Company pioneered pre-galvanised tubes manufacturing in India. The APL Apollo brand became the most preferred choice for the entire spectrum of steel tube users. The Company received ISO 9001:2000 certification from DNV, Netherlands and various other approvals and certificates. The Company is engaged in the business of production of ERW steel tubes, pipe manufacturing and GP Coils. The Company has four manufacturing units, one at Sikanderabad, Uttar Pradesh, one at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one at Raipur, Chhattisgarh and one at Murbad, Maharashtra. The Company is a subsidiary of Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog, a wholly-owned subsidiary of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., one of Indias leading branded steel tube manufacturers. Apollo Chaukaht, the steel door frames, received an overwhelming response espec
