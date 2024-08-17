Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1,057.95
Prev. Close₹1,059.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹199.25
Day's High₹1,060
Day's Low₹1,042.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹73.02
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,444.8
P/E52.54
EPS20.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
12.16
6.08
6.08
13.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
431.84
298.18
193.47
119.06
Net Worth
444
304.26
199.55
133
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,472.81
663.25
191.1
61.24
yoy growth (%)
122.05
247.06
212.03
266.93
Raw materials
-1,202.34
-537.33
-174.69
-55.69
As % of sales
81.63
81.01
91.41
90.94
Employee costs
-19.04
-12.11
-0.54
-0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
139.25
59.23
9.84
2.27
Depreciation
-16.52
-10.12
-0.17
-0.08
Tax paid
-34.24
-16.97
-2.86
-0.82
Working capital
24.84
-26.18
35.21
8.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
122.05
247.06
212.03
266.93
Op profit growth
120.48
539.18
240.19
1,650.08
EBIT growth
128.28
456.38
193.45
290.87
Net profit growth
148.46
505.51
383.92
-17,029.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,652.97
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,652.97
Other Operating Income
79.14
Other Income
2.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Bharat Bhushan Sahny
Managing Director
Rahul Gupta
Independent Director
Ani Kumar Bansal
Independent Director
Neeru Abrol
Whole-time Director
ROMI SEHGAL
Director
Vinay Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivam Maheshwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged
Summary
Apollo Tricoat Tubes Limited (formerly known as Best Steel Logistics Limited was incorporated on January 12, 1983. The Company became a part of Sudesh Group of Companies, Indias leading steel pipe and tube manufacturer in 2018.The SG Group has a manufacturing capacity of 3.6 Million Tonnes per annum operating 11 manufacturing units.Within three years, the Sikandrabad facilitys capacity was raised to 24,000 MTPA. In 1993, it became a public limited company and started galvanising tubes. The Companys IPO in 1995 met with resounding success. The Company evolved further, installing cutting-edge technology from Kusakabe, Japan, across its three tube mills. It also diversified into structural pipes. The Company pioneered pre-galvanised tubes manufacturing in India. The APL Apollo brand became the most preferred choice for the entire spectrum of steel tube users. The Company received ISO 9001:2000 certification from DNV, Netherlands and various other approvals and certificates. The Company is engaged in the business of production of ERW steel tubes, pipe manufacturing and GP Coils. The Company has four manufacturing units, one at Sikanderabad, Uttar Pradesh, one at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one at Raipur, Chhattisgarh and one at Murbad, Maharashtra. The Company is a subsidiary of Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog, a wholly-owned subsidiary of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., one of Indias leading branded steel tube manufacturers. Apollo Chaukaht, the steel door frames, received an overwhelming response espec
Read More
