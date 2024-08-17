Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged Summary

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Limited (formerly known as Best Steel Logistics Limited was incorporated on January 12, 1983. The Company became a part of Sudesh Group of Companies, Indias leading steel pipe and tube manufacturer in 2018.The SG Group has a manufacturing capacity of 3.6 Million Tonnes per annum operating 11 manufacturing units.Within three years, the Sikandrabad facilitys capacity was raised to 24,000 MTPA. In 1993, it became a public limited company and started galvanising tubes. The Companys IPO in 1995 met with resounding success. The Company evolved further, installing cutting-edge technology from Kusakabe, Japan, across its three tube mills. It also diversified into structural pipes. The Company pioneered pre-galvanised tubes manufacturing in India. The APL Apollo brand became the most preferred choice for the entire spectrum of steel tube users. The Company received ISO 9001:2000 certification from DNV, Netherlands and various other approvals and certificates. The Company is engaged in the business of production of ERW steel tubes, pipe manufacturing and GP Coils. The Company has four manufacturing units, one at Sikanderabad, Uttar Pradesh, one at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one at Raipur, Chhattisgarh and one at Murbad, Maharashtra. The Company is a subsidiary of Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog, a wholly-owned subsidiary of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., one of Indias leading branded steel tube manufacturers. Apollo Chaukaht, the steel door frames, received an overwhelming response especially from North India with capacities remaining booked through the year. In addition to products, the Company also launched complete solutions which witnessed healthy traction. Apollo Signature and Elegant products made strong inroads in the South India markets reporting a sizeable growth in sales volumes.In keeping with the growing demand, the Company enhanced capacity taking overall manufacturing capacity to 3.5 Lakh tonnes. In addition to growing business and prospects, the Company worked in reducing costs and improving shop-floor efficiencies. The Company installed meters on its equipment across all operating units to monitor and analyse energy consumption and identify ways of optimising the same. Also, the Company signed an agreement for purchasing solar power from the third party, which significantly reduced the electricity cost. The Company commissioned its Greenfield project at Hosur, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 2,00,000 MTPA in 2009-10. It acquired Apollo Metalex Pvt. Ltd. and Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Limited as wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Company acquired 100% shares of M/s Lloyds Line Pipes Limited (LLPL), making it the Companys wholly-owned subsidiary on November 11, 2010. Post acquisition of LLPL, having API certified manufacturing lines, the consolidated production capacity was augmented to 490,000 MTPA against 274,000 MTPA in FY 2010. In 2011-12, Company introduced the RSM technology for propeller shafts and conveyer belt systems that helped manufacture dynamically balanced and cold drawn precision tubes. It commissioned sheet galvanising facilities with installed capacity of 30,000 MPTA along with one tube mill (0.5 to 2.5 OD) in Southern India and started modernising the plants. The Company launched Colour coated pipes in India in 2014-15. M/s Blue Ocean Projects Private Limited, became companys subsidiary in 2016-17. Company starting the commissioning of Greenfield capacity at Raipur, Chattisgarh with an installed capacity of 325,000 MTPA, to be operational by September 2017. It established Indias first ever Direct Forming Mill Technology (DFT) line at the companys Hosur plant in 2017. In 2017-18, Company commissioned 6 DFT lines (technology brought from Europe) across existing facilities of Raipur, Hosur and Murbad. The Company acquired 50.86% stake in Apollo TriCoat Tubes Ltd in 2019-20 through a wholly owned subsidiary making it a subsidiary of APL Apollo with complete operational control. In FY2020, Company completed the acquisitions of Hyderabad unit of Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Private Limited and controlling stake in Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd. The capacity was enhanced to 2.5 million tons per annum.Company incorporated its first-ever international wholly owned subsidiary named APL Apollo Tubes FZE, at the Jebel Ali Free zone in Dubai. Also, the Company incorporated another wholly owned subsidiary named APL Apollo Building Products Private Limited in India in 2019-20. In 2022-23, the wholly owned subsidiaries, Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Limited and Apollo Tricoat Tubes Limited got amalgamated with the Company making the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from October 31, 2022. The Company incorporated another wholly owned subsidiary named A P L Apollo Tubes Company LLC, under Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) authority in UAE in 2023. The new Raipur Plant was commissioned in FY 2023 and has gradually increased production at the plant.