Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
139.25
59.23
9.84
2.27
Depreciation
-16.52
-10.12
-0.17
-0.08
Tax paid
-34.24
-16.97
-2.86
-0.82
Working capital
24.84
-26.18
35.21
8.3
Other operating items
Operating
113.32
5.95
42.01
9.66
Capital expenditure
51.02
288.06
0.18
9.69
Free cash flow
164.34
294.01
42.19
19.35
Equity raised
386.63
259.35
102.54
-1.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-50.38
112.65
-30.52
48.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
500.6
666.02
114.21
66.86
