Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

1,060
(0.03%)
Nov 2, 2022|03:29:48 PM

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

139.25

59.23

9.84

2.27

Depreciation

-16.52

-10.12

-0.17

-0.08

Tax paid

-34.24

-16.97

-2.86

-0.82

Working capital

24.84

-26.18

35.21

8.3

Other operating items

Operating

113.32

5.95

42.01

9.66

Capital expenditure

51.02

288.06

0.18

9.69

Free cash flow

164.34

294.01

42.19

19.35

Equity raised

386.63

259.35

102.54

-1.11

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-50.38

112.65

-30.52

48.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

500.6

666.02

114.21

66.86

