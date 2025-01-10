Aris International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
0.46
0.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.92
-1.04
-0.69
-0.6
Net Worth
0.58
0.46
-0.23
-0.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0.26
0.07
0.34
0.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.84
0.53
0.11
0.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
0.06
0.07
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.2
0.41
0.01
0.1
Inventories
0
0.03
0.01
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.2
0
0
0.03
Debtor Days
150.33
Other Current Assets
0
0.42
0.07
0.08
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.04
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.05
-0.01
Cash
0.41
0.06
0.04
0.02
Total Assets
0.85
0.53
0.12
0.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.