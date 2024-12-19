Aris International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
0.02
-0.01
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
-0.27
0.09
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
0.1
-0.25
0.07
-0.17
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.1
-0.25
0.07
-0.17
Equity raised
-1.26
-1.3
-1.28
-1.04
Investing
-0.02
0.01
0.01
-0.04
Financing
0.59
1.43
0.13
2.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.59
-0.12
-1.07
0.75
