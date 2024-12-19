iifl-logo-icon 1
Aris International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

69.86
(4.99%)
Dec 19, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.07

0.18

0.1

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-61.03

71.5

43.23

-19.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

As % of sales

174.41

60.15

79.62

90.8

Other costs

-0.17

-0.1

-0.04

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

236.98

56.1

45.51

137.04

Operating profit

-0.22

-0.03

-0.02

-0.09

OPM

-311.39

-16.25

-25.14

-127.84

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.26

0.05

0

0

Profit before tax

0.04

0.02

-0.01

-0.09

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-16.27

-22.73

-1.4

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.01

-0.01

-0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.01

-0.01

-0.09

yoy growth (%)

88.32

-199.62

-78.81

93.59

NPM

49.43

10.22

-17.6

-119.06

