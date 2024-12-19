Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.07
0.18
0.1
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-61.03
71.5
43.23
-19.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
As % of sales
174.41
60.15
79.62
90.8
Other costs
-0.17
-0.1
-0.04
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
236.98
56.1
45.51
137.04
Operating profit
-0.22
-0.03
-0.02
-0.09
OPM
-311.39
-16.25
-25.14
-127.84
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.26
0.05
0
0
Profit before tax
0.04
0.02
-0.01
-0.09
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-16.27
-22.73
-1.4
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.01
-0.01
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.01
-0.01
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
88.32
-199.62
-78.81
93.59
NPM
49.43
10.22
-17.6
-119.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.