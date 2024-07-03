Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹69.86
Prev. Close₹66.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹69.86
Day's Low₹69.86
52 Week's High₹69.86
52 Week's Low₹45.08
Book Value₹3.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.48
P/E51.37
EPS1.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
0.46
0.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.92
-1.04
-0.69
-0.6
Net Worth
0.58
0.46
-0.23
-0.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.07
0.18
0.1
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-61.03
71.5
43.23
-19.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
0.02
-0.01
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
-0.27
0.09
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.03
71.5
43.23
-19.42
Op profit growth
646.25
10.9
-71.83
113.15
EBIT growth
73.79
-227.13
-78.51
99.82
Net profit growth
88.32
-199.62
-78.81
93.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nitin Oza
Independent Non Exe. Director
Avinash Tiwari
Non Executive Director
Ramesh Mishra
Executive Director & MD
Ira Mishra
Additional Director & E D
Govindan Krishnan
Additional Director
Chanakya Chirag Agarwal
Reports by Aris International Ltd
Summary
Aris International Ltd was formerly incorporated as Aditya Gears Ltd on August 21, 1995, led by the Promoter of the Company, Ashok Kumar Harlalka. The Company is classified as Non-Govt Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Mumbai (MH). It is involved in Import & export of Merchandise & Software Development.The Company serves automobile industry. It manufactures automobile transmission gears and shafts. Initially, the plant was tested to manufacture gears for Tata brand vehicles and ambassador cars. Depending upon the market demand, other vehicles were added to the product range.The Company started commercial production from July 1997. Later, it started development of real-estate and advanced for land development in Maharashtra during the year 2018-19.
Read More
The Aris International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aris International Ltd is ₹10.48 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Aris International Ltd is 51.37 and 18.98 as of 19 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aris International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aris International Ltd is ₹45.08 and ₹69.86 as of 19 Dec ‘24
Aris International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 56.86%, 1 Year at 54.97%, 6 Month at 15.72%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
