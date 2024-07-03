iifl-logo-icon 1
Aris International Ltd Share Price

69.86
(4.99%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 69.86
  Day's High: 69.86
  52 Wk High: 69.86
  Prev. Close: 66.54
  Day's Low: 69.86
  52 Wk Low: 45.08
  Turnover (lac): 0
  P/E: 51.37
  Face Value: 10
  Book Value: 3.68
  EPS: 1.36
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 10.48
  Div. Yield: 0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aris International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

69.86

Prev. Close

66.54

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

69.86

Day's Low

69.86

52 Week's High

69.86

52 Week's Low

45.08

Book Value

3.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.48

P/E

51.37

EPS

1.36

Divi. Yield

0

Aris International Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Aris International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aris International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.93%

Non-Promoter- 25.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aris International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

0.46

0.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.92

-1.04

-0.69

-0.6

Net Worth

0.58

0.46

-0.23

-0.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.07

0.18

0.1

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-61.03

71.5

43.23

-19.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

0.02

-0.01

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.07

-0.27

0.09

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.03

71.5

43.23

-19.42

Op profit growth

646.25

10.9

-71.83

113.15

EBIT growth

73.79

-227.13

-78.51

99.82

Net profit growth

88.32

-199.62

-78.81

93.59

No Record Found

Aris International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aris International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nitin Oza

Independent Non Exe. Director

Avinash Tiwari

Non Executive Director

Ramesh Mishra

Executive Director & MD

Ira Mishra

Additional Director & E D

Govindan Krishnan

Additional Director

Chanakya Chirag Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aris International Ltd

Summary

Aris International Ltd was formerly incorporated as Aditya Gears Ltd on August 21, 1995, led by the Promoter of the Company, Ashok Kumar Harlalka. The Company is classified as Non-Govt Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Mumbai (MH). It is involved in Import & export of Merchandise & Software Development.The Company serves automobile industry. It manufactures automobile transmission gears and shafts. Initially, the plant was tested to manufacture gears for Tata brand vehicles and ambassador cars. Depending upon the market demand, other vehicles were added to the product range.The Company started commercial production from July 1997. Later, it started development of real-estate and advanced for land development in Maharashtra during the year 2018-19.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aris International Ltd share price today?

The Aris International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aris International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aris International Ltd is ₹10.48 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aris International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aris International Ltd is 51.37 and 18.98 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aris International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aris International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aris International Ltd is ₹45.08 and ₹69.86 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Aris International Ltd?

Aris International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 56.86%, 1 Year at 54.97%, 6 Month at 15.72%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aris International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aris International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.06 %

