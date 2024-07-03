iifl-logo-icon 1
Aris International Ltd Company Summary

77.01
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Aris International Ltd Summary

Aris International Ltd was formerly incorporated as Aditya Gears Ltd on August 21, 1995, led by the Promoter of the Company, Ashok Kumar Harlalka. The Company is classified as Non-Govt Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Mumbai (MH). It is involved in Import & export of Merchandise & Software Development.The Company serves automobile industry. It manufactures automobile transmission gears and shafts. Initially, the plant was tested to manufacture gears for Tata brand vehicles and ambassador cars. Depending upon the market demand, other vehicles were added to the product range.The Company started commercial production from July 1997. Later, it started development of real-estate and advanced for land development in Maharashtra during the year 2018-19.

