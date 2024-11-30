Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you on the basis of the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, subject to the approval of the members of the Company, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Shashi Raghavan Acharya (DIN: 09573686), as an Additional (Non-Executive - Independent) Director of the Company for a period 5 (five) years from 11th January, 2025 to 10th January, 2030. In accordance with the circular dated 20th June 2018 issued by the stock exchange, we hereby confirm that Mr. Shashi Raghavan Acharya is not debarred from holding the office of the director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday November 30 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) Appointment of Director; 2) Any other item. Kindly acknowledge and take on record the same. In pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 02.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, the Board has considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Chanakya Chirag Agarwal (DIN: 05136288) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH REVISED BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 30-11-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 02.00 p.m. to consider and approve: a) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 and Limited Review report thereon; b) To discuss any other business with the permission of chair. Kindly acknowledge and take on record the same. Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome with Finacial Results and LRR for Quarter ended 30/09/2024, Board accepted Resignation of Mrs. Sanghamitra Sarangi from post of directorship. Enclosed herewith Resignation letter and Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation 2015, Company as passed Circular Resolution accepting Resignation of Mr. Krishnan Govindan from post of Directorship.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 we want to submit Extract of Minutes of Board Meeting dated 13/08/2024 relating to Request of Reclassification from Promoter/Promoter Group (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Enclosed herewith BM Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome with Annexures and Supporting Documents and Un audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30/06/2024 along with LRR (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 02.00 p.m. to consider and approve: a) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and three months ended June 30 2024 and Limited Review report thereon; b) Change of Bank Signatory; c) Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company ; d) Finalization of E-voting facility of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting through CDSL; e) Appointment of the Scrutinizer for E-voting process of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting; f) To discuss any other business with the permission of chair.

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday June 11 2024 at 01:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) Reconstitution of the Board and KMP; 2) Change of Object; 3) Change of Name; 4) Any other item. Board Meeting held on 11.06.2024, Tuesday at 1:00 pm and Board considered and approved: 1. Appointment of Mr.Krishnan Govindan (DIN: 08544832) as an Additional Director (Executive Director) of the Company 2. Board approved Enlargement of Object 3. Other matters are deferred Meeting concluded at 3:00 pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.06.2024) IN ADDITION TO BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 11TH JUNE, 2024, ATTACHED HEREWITH REVISED BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 6 May 2024

ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 is scheduled to be held on Saturday May 18 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Annual Audited Report thereon; 2) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; and 4) Any other item. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ,we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Saturday May 18th, 2024 at 02.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company. ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 18TH MAY, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Board Meeting is scheduled to allot 20000000 Convertible Warrants of Rs. 10/- each at a price not less than Rs. 20/- to Promoters and Non- Promoters on preferential Basis on 2ND May 2024; 2) The above warrant will be subscribed by Proposed Allottees in cash and subscription money of 25% is to be realized as per Chapter V of SEBI ICDR REG 2018 3) Creation of New ISIN Number for Allotment of Warrants; 4) To make necessary Listing Application to BSE; 5) Appointment of KMP; 6) Any other item if any. ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024