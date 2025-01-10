Artson Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.49
60.48
52.65
47.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-69.58
-75.67
-52.16
-47.15
Net Worth
0.9
-15.19
0.49
0.1
Minority Interest
Debt
63.68
59.16
52.78
53.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.18
10.16
7.06
3.51
Total Liabilities
78.77
54.13
60.33
57.43
Fixed Assets
16.79
12.22
11.08
9.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.53
4.63
7.09
7.75
Networking Capital
53.32
35.58
41.15
37.95
Inventories
24.39
30.87
9.16
11.6
Inventory Days
19.36
28.17
Sundry Debtors
45.22
53.52
57.21
63.8
Debtor Days
120.95
154.95
Other Current Assets
64.54
57.75
62.03
83.17
Sundry Creditors
-53.8
-69.29
-69.08
-89.84
Creditor Days
146.04
218.2
Other Current Liabilities
-27.03
-37.27
-18.17
-30.78
Cash
0.13
1.71
1.04
1.83
Total Assets
78.77
54.14
60.36
57.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.