|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
172.64
150.28
163
132.1
yoy growth (%)
14.87
-7.8
23.38
31.36
Raw materials
-71.13
-71.36
-65.17
-51.65
As % of sales
41.2
47.49
39.98
39.1
Employee costs
-13.53
-12.88
-13.43
-10.55
As % of sales
7.83
8.57
8.24
7.98
Other costs
-81.27
-61.93
-72.91
-67.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.07
41.21
44.73
50.91
Operating profit
6.69
4.09
11.47
2.62
OPM
3.88
2.72
7.03
1.99
Depreciation
-1.17
-1.06
-1.81
-1
Interest expense
-10.76
-10.18
-10.02
-5.43
Other income
0.87
2.03
6.58
9.25
Profit before tax
-4.37
-5.11
6.22
5.43
Taxes
-0.65
-0.56
-6.96
-4.12
Tax rate
15.06
11.09
-111.83
-75.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.02
-5.67
-0.73
1.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.02
-5.67
-0.73
1.3
yoy growth (%)
-11.44
670.42
-156.34
-95.18
NPM
-2.91
-3.77
-0.45
0.99
