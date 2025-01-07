iifl-logo-icon 1
Artson Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

178.5
(-1.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

172.64

150.28

163

132.1

yoy growth (%)

14.87

-7.8

23.38

31.36

Raw materials

-71.13

-71.36

-65.17

-51.65

As % of sales

41.2

47.49

39.98

39.1

Employee costs

-13.53

-12.88

-13.43

-10.55

As % of sales

7.83

8.57

8.24

7.98

Other costs

-81.27

-61.93

-72.91

-67.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.07

41.21

44.73

50.91

Operating profit

6.69

4.09

11.47

2.62

OPM

3.88

2.72

7.03

1.99

Depreciation

-1.17

-1.06

-1.81

-1

Interest expense

-10.76

-10.18

-10.02

-5.43

Other income

0.87

2.03

6.58

9.25

Profit before tax

-4.37

-5.11

6.22

5.43

Taxes

-0.65

-0.56

-6.96

-4.12

Tax rate

15.06

11.09

-111.83

-75.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.02

-5.67

-0.73

1.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.02

-5.67

-0.73

1.3

yoy growth (%)

-11.44

670.42

-156.34

-95.18

NPM

-2.91

-3.77

-0.45

0.99

