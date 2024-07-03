SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹187.7
Prev. Close₹185.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹67.46
Day's High₹187.7
Day's Low₹177.25
52 Week's High₹220.4
52 Week's Low₹135.1
Book Value₹-0.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)675.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.49
60.48
52.65
47.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-69.58
-75.67
-52.16
-47.15
Net Worth
0.9
-15.19
0.49
0.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
172.64
150.28
163
132.1
yoy growth (%)
14.87
-7.8
23.38
31.36
Raw materials
-71.13
-71.36
-65.17
-51.65
As % of sales
41.2
47.49
39.98
39.1
Employee costs
-13.53
-12.88
-13.43
-10.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.37
-5.11
6.22
5.43
Depreciation
-1.17
-1.06
-1.81
-1
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.56
-6.96
-4.12
Working capital
1
-8.34
38.18
9.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.87
-7.8
23.38
31.36
Op profit growth
63.72
-64.33
336.3
-39.95
EBIT growth
26.2
-68.79
49.42
11.88
Net profit growth
-11.44
670.42
-156.34
-95.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Tibrewal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vinayak Pai
Independent Director
Jyotisman Dasgupta
Whole Time Director & CEO
Shashank S Jha
Non Executive Director
Natarajan
Independent Director
Priya Kher
Independent Director
Ashish Kulkarni
Non Executive Director
Deepak Natarajan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Artson Engineering Ltd
Summary
Artson Engineering Limited (AEL) as a project engineering company has commissioned, on turn-key basis, several fuel storage and handling facility systems. The Company is operating into supply of equipments, steel structure and site services for mechanical works.The Company as a part of engineering, offers multi-disciplinary design and construction services in the mechanical, civil, electrical and instrumentation fields. It offers turnkey services in petroleum storage and handling systems, plant utilities, diesel power houses, CPP, energy conservation, waste-heat recovery and noise pollution control systems.The company promoted by a group of technocrat entrepreneurs was incorporated in Sep.78. The company went public in 1986. Further in Oct 1994 the company came out with an rights issue to part finance its expansion and diversification.In 1992, it diversified into finned tubes and heat exchangers. The company undertakes turnkey contracts to set up petroleum storage installations, fuel handling systems, port-based cryogenic facilities and bottling plants for LPG besides the manufacture of machinery for filling and testing LPG cylinders. The company signed a MoU with Chicago Bridge and Roof Constructions, UK, to jointly undertake major projects in India. It also signed agreements with Verwater, Netherlands, and Baker Tank Company, US, to represent them and repair tanks. During 2011-12, the Company commissioned project at Bathinda entailing construction of 64 nos. of Intermediate
Read More
The Artson Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹183 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artson Ltd is ₹675.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Artson Ltd is 0 and -295.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artson Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artson Ltd is ₹135.1 and ₹220.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Artson Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.40%, 3 Years at 16.41%, 1 Year at 14.97%, 6 Month at 14.83%, 3 Month at 2.06% and 1 Month at 2.96%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.