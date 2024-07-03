Summary

Artson Engineering Limited (AEL) as a project engineering company has commissioned, on turn-key basis, several fuel storage and handling facility systems. The Company is operating into supply of equipments, steel structure and site services for mechanical works.The Company as a part of engineering, offers multi-disciplinary design and construction services in the mechanical, civil, electrical and instrumentation fields. It offers turnkey services in petroleum storage and handling systems, plant utilities, diesel power houses, CPP, energy conservation, waste-heat recovery and noise pollution control systems.The company promoted by a group of technocrat entrepreneurs was incorporated in Sep.78. The company went public in 1986. Further in Oct 1994 the company came out with an rights issue to part finance its expansion and diversification.In 1992, it diversified into finned tubes and heat exchangers. The company undertakes turnkey contracts to set up petroleum storage installations, fuel handling systems, port-based cryogenic facilities and bottling plants for LPG besides the manufacture of machinery for filling and testing LPG cylinders. The company signed a MoU with Chicago Bridge and Roof Constructions, UK, to jointly undertake major projects in India. It also signed agreements with Verwater, Netherlands, and Baker Tank Company, US, to represent them and repair tanks. During 2011-12, the Company commissioned project at Bathinda entailing construction of 64 nos. of Intermediate

