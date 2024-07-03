iifl-logo-icon 1
Artson Engineering Ltd Share Price

183
(-1.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open187.7
  • Day's High187.7
  • 52 Wk High220.4
  • Prev. Close185.85
  • Day's Low177.25
  • 52 Wk Low 135.1
  • Turnover (lac)67.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)675.64
  • Div. Yield0
Artson Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

187.7

Prev. Close

185.85

Turnover(Lac.)

67.46

Day's High

187.7

Day's Low

177.25

52 Week's High

220.4

52 Week's Low

135.1

Book Value

-0.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

675.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Artson Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

Artson Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Artson Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 24.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Artson Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.49

60.48

52.65

47.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-69.58

-75.67

-52.16

-47.15

Net Worth

0.9

-15.19

0.49

0.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

172.64

150.28

163

132.1

yoy growth (%)

14.87

-7.8

23.38

31.36

Raw materials

-71.13

-71.36

-65.17

-51.65

As % of sales

41.2

47.49

39.98

39.1

Employee costs

-13.53

-12.88

-13.43

-10.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.37

-5.11

6.22

5.43

Depreciation

-1.17

-1.06

-1.81

-1

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.56

-6.96

-4.12

Working capital

1

-8.34

38.18

9.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.87

-7.8

23.38

31.36

Op profit growth

63.72

-64.33

336.3

-39.95

EBIT growth

26.2

-68.79

49.42

11.88

Net profit growth

-11.44

670.42

-156.34

-95.18

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Artson Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Artson Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Tibrewal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vinayak Pai

Independent Director

Jyotisman Dasgupta

Whole Time Director & CEO

Shashank S Jha

Non Executive Director

Natarajan

Independent Director

Priya Kher

Independent Director

Ashish Kulkarni

Non Executive Director

Deepak Natarajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Artson Engineering Ltd

Summary

Artson Engineering Limited (AEL) as a project engineering company has commissioned, on turn-key basis, several fuel storage and handling facility systems. The Company is operating into supply of equipments, steel structure and site services for mechanical works.The Company as a part of engineering, offers multi-disciplinary design and construction services in the mechanical, civil, electrical and instrumentation fields. It offers turnkey services in petroleum storage and handling systems, plant utilities, diesel power houses, CPP, energy conservation, waste-heat recovery and noise pollution control systems.The company promoted by a group of technocrat entrepreneurs was incorporated in Sep.78. The company went public in 1986. Further in Oct 1994 the company came out with an rights issue to part finance its expansion and diversification.In 1992, it diversified into finned tubes and heat exchangers. The company undertakes turnkey contracts to set up petroleum storage installations, fuel handling systems, port-based cryogenic facilities and bottling plants for LPG besides the manufacture of machinery for filling and testing LPG cylinders. The company signed a MoU with Chicago Bridge and Roof Constructions, UK, to jointly undertake major projects in India. It also signed agreements with Verwater, Netherlands, and Baker Tank Company, US, to represent them and repair tanks. During 2011-12, the Company commissioned project at Bathinda entailing construction of 64 nos. of Intermediate
Company FAQs

What is the Artson Ltd share price today?

The Artson Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹183 today.

What is the Market Cap of Artson Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artson Ltd is ₹675.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Artson Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Artson Ltd is 0 and -295.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Artson Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artson Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artson Ltd is ₹135.1 and ₹220.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Artson Ltd?

Artson Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.40%, 3 Years at 16.41%, 1 Year at 14.97%, 6 Month at 14.83%, 3 Month at 2.06% and 1 Month at 2.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Artson Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Artson Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 24.95 %

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.