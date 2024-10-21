Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

ARTSON ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 21st October 2024 at 16:45 Hrs. (IST) to consider and approve inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results (UFR) for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024. Further in terms of the Tata Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices (the Code) please be informed that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from 24th September 2024 till 48 hours of the public announcement of the aforesaid UFR - Enclosed. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Monday, 21st October 2024, inter alia approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Replacing the existing credit facilities availed from IndusInd Bank and DCB Bank with new facilities to be availed from either / or / all amongst Catholic Syrian Bank; Kotak Mahindra Bank and Union Bank of India, within the overall borrowings powers of the Board. 3. Shifting of Registered Office of the Company within local limits of the City. The aforesaid UFR is enclosed for your reference and record. The same will be made available on the Companys website www.artson.net. The Board meeting commenced at 16:45 Hrs. (IST) and concluded at 18.54 Hrs. (IST) Outcome and Un-audited financial results for the 2nd quarter ended 30th September 2024 - Enclosed. Shifting of Registered office of the Company within local limits of the city - Enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Business Transfer Agreement for sale of Undertaking (Nagpur Division) to Tata Projects Limited as going concern. Other approval details enclosed.

ARTSON ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 17th July 2024 at 11:00 Hrs. (IST) to consider and approve inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results (UFR) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in terms of the Tata Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices (the Code) please be informed that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from 22nd June 2024 till 48 hours of the public announcement of the aforesaid UFR. A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 08/07/2024) In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 17th July 2024, inter alia approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Cost Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Revised notice convening 45th Annual General Meeting and the Boards Report & annexures thereof, for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. We shall separately update the date of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company (and corresponding book closure dates) to be held through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in the due course of time. The aforesaid UFR is enclosed for your reference and record. The same will be made available on the Companys website www.artson.net. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)

