Artson Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.37
-5.11
6.22
5.43
Depreciation
-1.17
-1.06
-1.81
-1
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.56
-6.96
-4.12
Working capital
1
-8.34
38.18
9.76
Other operating items
Operating
-5.2
-15.08
35.63
10.06
Capital expenditure
2.63
0.75
6.81
1.73
Free cash flow
-2.57
-14.33
42.44
11.79
Equity raised
-1.75
3.56
4.35
3.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.67
-2.45
32.42
5.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.34
-13.21
79.21
20.82
