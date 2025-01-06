iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Artson Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

183
(-1.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Artson Engineering Ltd

Artson Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.37

-5.11

6.22

5.43

Depreciation

-1.17

-1.06

-1.81

-1

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.56

-6.96

-4.12

Working capital

1

-8.34

38.18

9.76

Other operating items

Operating

-5.2

-15.08

35.63

10.06

Capital expenditure

2.63

0.75

6.81

1.73

Free cash flow

-2.57

-14.33

42.44

11.79

Equity raised

-1.75

3.56

4.35

3.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.67

-2.45

32.42

5.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.34

-13.21

79.21

20.82

Artson Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Artson Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.