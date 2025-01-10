Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.68
11.68
11.68
11.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.56
14.76
12.86
11.52
Net Worth
30.24
26.44
24.54
23.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.07
0.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
30.24
26.44
24.61
23.39
Fixed Assets
0.95
0.99
1.06
1.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.47
13.47
13.47
13.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
3.96
0.99
1.93
1.99
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.11
0.08
0.09
0.06
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.02
2.78
2.68
2.86
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.52
-0.01
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.09
-1.35
-0.83
-0.83
Cash
11.85
10.98
8.14
6.8
Total Assets
30.25
26.44
24.6
23.38
