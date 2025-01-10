iifl-logo-icon 1
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

466.8
(3.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.68

11.68

11.68

11.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.56

14.76

12.86

11.52

Net Worth

30.24

26.44

24.54

23.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.07

0.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

30.24

26.44

24.61

23.39

Fixed Assets

0.95

0.99

1.06

1.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

13.47

13.47

13.47

13.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

3.96

0.99

1.93

1.99

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.11

0.08

0.09

0.06

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.02

2.78

2.68

2.86

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-0.52

-0.01

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.09

-1.35

-0.83

-0.83

Cash

11.85

10.98

8.14

6.8

Total Assets

30.25

26.44

24.6

23.38

Aryaman Fin.Serv : related Articles

