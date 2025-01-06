Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.51
0.94
1.91
4.62
Other operating items
Operating
0.51
0.94
1.91
4.62
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.01
-0.02
0.04
Free cash flow
0.53
0.96
1.89
4.66
Equity raised
22.46
21.05
18.56
14.49
Investing
0
0
-0.28
0.28
Financing
-0.06
-0.01
0.04
-0.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.93
22
20.2
19.33
