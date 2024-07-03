Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹438.35
Prev. Close₹438.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹438.35
Day's Low₹425
52 Week's High₹480
52 Week's Low₹177
Book Value₹27.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)506.88
P/E132.83
EPS3.3
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.68
11.68
11.68
11.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.56
14.76
12.86
11.52
Net Worth
30.24
26.44
24.54
23.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.51
0.94
1.91
4.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
66.15
53.53
83.88
138.07
89.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.15
53.53
83.88
138.07
89.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.9
2.17
0.89
0.02
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ram Gaud
Executive Director
Shripal Shah
Independent Director
Darshit Parikh
Executive Director
Shreyas Shah
Addtnl Independent Director
Abhinav Anand
Additional Director
Meloni Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reenal Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aryaman Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Aryaman Financial Services Limited (AFSL) is SEBI registered Category - I Merchant Banker incorporated on May 11, 1994. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 16, 1994. The Company was promoted by M/s. Aryaman Holdings Limited, an overseas corporate body (OCB) owned by non-resident Indians and established under Laws of Mauritius. The Company were the first Merchant Bankers to Manage an SME IPO in the country, which mainly participates into SME Segment of Primary Market Issues. SME Platform offers an entrepreneur and investor friendly environment, which enables the listing of SMEs from the unorganized sector scattered throughout India, into a regulated and organized sector. The platform provides opportunity to SME entrepreneurs to raise equity capital for growth and expansion. It provides immense opportunity for investors to identify and invest in good SMEs at an early stage.The Company is engaged in the business of Lead Management and Syndication of Small and Medium Sized Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Follow on Public Offer (FPOs), Rights Issues, Composite Issues, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIPs), Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) Deals, Venture Capital (VC) Funding and other forms of Fund Raising. The Companys principal products/services include income from merchant banking fees. It acts as Lead Manager to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) Transactions, Open Offers, Delisting Offers and Buybacks, among others. Apart from these,
Read More
The Aryaman Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹433.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd is ₹506.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd is 132.83 and 15.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aryaman Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd is ₹177 and ₹480 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.08%, 3 Years at 104.84%, 1 Year at 136.63%, 6 Month at 34.05%, 3 Month at 8.66% and 1 Month at 6.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.