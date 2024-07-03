iifl-logo-icon 1
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Share Price

433.9
(-1.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:00 AM

  • Open438.35
  • Day's High438.35
  • 52 Wk High480
  • Prev. Close438.35
  • Day's Low425
  • 52 Wk Low 177
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E132.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.4
  • EPS3.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)506.88
  • Div. Yield0
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

438.35

Prev. Close

438.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

438.35

Day's Low

425

52 Week's High

480

52 Week's Low

177

Book Value

27.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

506.88

P/E

132.83

EPS

3.3

Divi. Yield

0

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.68

11.68

11.68

11.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.56

14.76

12.86

11.52

Net Worth

30.24

26.44

24.54

23.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.51

0.94

1.91

4.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

66.15

53.53

83.88

138.07

89.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.15

53.53

83.88

138.07

89.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.9

2.17

0.89

0.02

0.02

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aryaman Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ram Gaud

Executive Director

Shripal Shah

Independent Director

Darshit Parikh

Executive Director

Shreyas Shah

Addtnl Independent Director

Abhinav Anand

Additional Director

Meloni Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reenal Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aryaman Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Aryaman Financial Services Limited (AFSL) is SEBI registered Category - I Merchant Banker incorporated on May 11, 1994. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 16, 1994. The Company was promoted by M/s. Aryaman Holdings Limited, an overseas corporate body (OCB) owned by non-resident Indians and established under Laws of Mauritius. The Company were the first Merchant Bankers to Manage an SME IPO in the country, which mainly participates into SME Segment of Primary Market Issues. SME Platform offers an entrepreneur and investor friendly environment, which enables the listing of SMEs from the unorganized sector scattered throughout India, into a regulated and organized sector. The platform provides opportunity to SME entrepreneurs to raise equity capital for growth and expansion. It provides immense opportunity for investors to identify and invest in good SMEs at an early stage.The Company is engaged in the business of Lead Management and Syndication of Small and Medium Sized Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Follow on Public Offer (FPOs), Rights Issues, Composite Issues, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIPs), Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) Deals, Venture Capital (VC) Funding and other forms of Fund Raising. The Companys principal products/services include income from merchant banking fees. It acts as Lead Manager to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) Transactions, Open Offers, Delisting Offers and Buybacks, among others. Apart from these,
Company FAQs

What is the Aryaman Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Aryaman Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹433.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd is ₹506.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd is 132.83 and 15.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aryaman Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd is ₹177 and ₹480 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd?

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.08%, 3 Years at 104.84%, 1 Year at 136.63%, 6 Month at 34.05%, 3 Month at 8.66% and 1 Month at 6.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.17 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 37.82 %

