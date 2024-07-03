Summary

Aryaman Financial Services Limited (AFSL) is SEBI registered Category - I Merchant Banker incorporated on May 11, 1994. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 16, 1994. The Company was promoted by M/s. Aryaman Holdings Limited, an overseas corporate body (OCB) owned by non-resident Indians and established under Laws of Mauritius. The Company were the first Merchant Bankers to Manage an SME IPO in the country, which mainly participates into SME Segment of Primary Market Issues. SME Platform offers an entrepreneur and investor friendly environment, which enables the listing of SMEs from the unorganized sector scattered throughout India, into a regulated and organized sector. The platform provides opportunity to SME entrepreneurs to raise equity capital for growth and expansion. It provides immense opportunity for investors to identify and invest in good SMEs at an early stage.The Company is engaged in the business of Lead Management and Syndication of Small and Medium Sized Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Follow on Public Offer (FPOs), Rights Issues, Composite Issues, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIPs), Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) Deals, Venture Capital (VC) Funding and other forms of Fund Raising. The Companys principal products/services include income from merchant banking fees. It acts as Lead Manager to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) Transactions, Open Offers, Delisting Offers and Buybacks, among others. Apart from these,

