Your Directors take pleasure in presenting their Thirtieth Annual Report on the Business and Operations of the Company and the Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (period under review).

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The summary of consolidated and standalone financial highlights for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and previous financial year ended March 31, 2023 is given below:

Standalone and Consolidated Financial Performance:

Particulars Consolidated Standalone 31-Mar-2024 31-Mar-2023 31-Mar-2024 31-Mar-2023 Total Income 7004.66 5569.75 1593.52 663.01 Less: Expenditure 3776.66 4923.03 1079.14 401.05 Profit before Depreciation 3228 646.72 514.38 261.96 Less: Depreciation 15.16 15.60 6.65 8.26 Profit before Tax 3212.84 631.13 507.73 253.7 Provision for Taxation 462.77 117.01 127.82 63.86 Profit after Tax 2750.67 514.12 379.91 189.84 Other Comprehensive Income 416.59 1534.33 - - Total Comprehensive Income 2334.08 2048.44 379.91 189.84 Total Profit/Loss for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 1764.64 392.43 - - Non-Controlling IntereSts 986.03 121.68 - - Other Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (85.95) 999.10 - - Non-Controlling Interests (330.65) 535.22 - - Total Comprehensive Income/Loss for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 1678.69 1391.53 - - Non-Controlling Interests 655.39 656.91 - - Earnings Per Share (Face Value of 910) (1) Basic 23.55 3.36 3.25 1.62 (2) Diluted 23.55 3.36 3.25 1.62

Standalone

The Total Income of the Company stood at Rs. 1593.52 lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs 663.01 Lacs in the previous year. The Company made a Net Profit of Rs. 379.91 Lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the Net Profit of Rs. 189.84 Lacs in the previous year registering increase of 100.12%.

Consolidated:

The Consolidated Total Income is Rs. 7004.66 Lacs for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs. 5569.75 Lacs during the previous financial year. Consolidated Net Profit is Rs. 2750.67 Lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs. 514.12 Lacs in the previous year registering increase of 435.02 %

The consolidated financials reflect the cumulative performance of the Company together with its subsidiaries. -

2. TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134 (3) (j) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Board has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

3

CASH FLOW AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

As required under regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a The Cash Flow Statement is included as part of the financial statements in this Annual Report.

4

DIVIDEND:

The dividend policy for the year under review has been formulated taking into consideration of growth of the company and to conserve resources, the Directors do not recommend any dividend for year ended March 31, 2024.

5. TRANSFER OF UNPAID AND UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs under Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 requires dividends that are not encashed/ claimed by the shareholders for a period of seven consecutive years, to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). In FY 2023-24, there was no amount due for transfer to IEPF.

6. SHARE CAPITAL

The authorized share capital of the company is Rs. 11,70,00,000/- divided into 1,17,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/-

The paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs 11,68,20,000 divided into 1,16,82,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/-

Company has appointed M/s Adroit Corporate Services Private Limited as the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company.

7. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 (the "Amended Listing Regulations"), is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report as "Annexure V

8. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There has been no change in nature of business of the Company during the FY under review.

9. DISCLOSURES BY DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors has submitted notice of interest in Form MBP 1 under Section 184(1) as well as intimation by directors in Form DIR 8 under Section 164(2) and declarations as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

Certificate of Non-Disqualification of Directors received from JNG & Co., Practicing Company Secretary is annexed to the Boards Report as "Annexure IX".

10

- REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company has framed a Nomination and Remuneration Policy pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Policy is provided in Annexed to this Report as "Annexure I".

11. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the FY and the date of this Report.

12

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at https://www.afsl.co.in/investor-relation.php

13. CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL:

There was no change in Share Capital for year ended March 31, 2024.

14. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR DIRECTORS

In terms of Regulation 25(7) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") the Company is required to familiarise its Independent Directors through various programmes about the Company, including the following:

(a) nature of the industry in which the company operates;

(b) business model of the company;

(c) roles, rights, responsibilities of independent directors; and

(d) any other relevant information.

As a practice, all Directors (including Independent Directors) inducted to the Board go through a structured orientation programme. Presentations are made by Senior Management giving an overview of the operations, to familiarise the new Directors with the Companys business operations. The Directors are given an orientation on the products of the business, group structure and subsidiaries, Board constitution and procedures, matters reserved for the Board, and the major risks and risk management strategy of the Company.

During the year under review, the following directors were inducted to the Board:

(a) Mr. Prasad Anant Muley (w.e.f. March 4th, 2024)

(b) Mr. Prakash Lavji Vaghela (w.e.f. March 26th, 2024)

(c) Ms. Damini Baid (w.e.f. March 26th, 2024)

During the year under review, the Independent Directors attended one familiarisation programme designed to enhance their understanding of the Company and their roles.

15

. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

1. Change in Directors

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with a proper balance of Executive Directors, NonExecutive Directors, and Independent Directors. All changes in the composition of the Board during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

*During the period under review, and as of the date of this report, the following changes occurred in the composition of the Board of Directors:

Name of Director Category of Director Date of Appointment/ Cessation Reason of change 1 Mr. Abhinav Anand Non-Executive - Independent Director December 06th, 2023 Resignation 2 Mr. Darshit Parikh Non-Executive - Independent Director March 31st, 2024 Tenure Completion 3 Mr. Ram Gaud Non-Executive - Independent Director March 31st, 2024 Tenure Completion 4 Mr. Prasad Anant Muley Non-Executive - Independent Director March 4th, 2024 Appointment 5 Mr. Prakash Lavji Vaghela Non-Executive - Independent Director March 26th, 2024 Appointment 6 Ms. Damini Baid Non-Executive - Independent Director March 26th, 2024 Appointment

During the year under review, and as of the date of this report, the following directors were re-appointed:

(A) Mr. Shripal Shah (DIN: 01628855) and Mr. Shreyas Shah (DIN: 01835575) has been Re-Appointed as Whole Time Director of the Company, for a period of 5 (five) years i.e. with effect from April 01, 2024 up to March 31, 2029.

(B) Ms. Meloni Shah (DIN: 03342248) has been Re-Appointed as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 5 (five) years 1.e. with effect from February 04, 2024 up to February 03, 2029

2. Committees of Board of Directors

To ensure focused oversight and effective governance, the Board of Directors has established several committees. These committees are composed of board members and are tasked with specific responsibilities that support the boards overall mission. The committees are as follows:

(a) Audit Committee

The details with regard to the composition of the Committees of the Board as on 31st March 2024.

Name of Committee members DIN Category Position in the committee 1 Mr. Darshit Parikh 03492803 Non-Executive - Independent Director Chairman 2 Mr. Shripal Shah 01628855 Executive Director Member 3 Mr. Ram Gaud 02759052 Non-Executive - Independent Director Member

Changes that took place in the composition of the Audit Committee during the year and as of the date of this report.

Mr. Prakash Lavji Vaghela and Ms. Damini Baid were inducted on the Audit Committee effective from 01st April 2024.

Mr. Prakash Lavji Vaghela is designated as Chairman of the Audit Committee effective from 01st April 2024.

Consequent to completion of their tenure effective 31st March 2024 (Closure of Business Hours), Mr. Ram Gaud Mr. Darshit Parikh ceased to be a member of Audit Committee.

(b) Nomination and remuneration committee

The details with regard to the composition of the Committees of the Board as on 31st March 2024.

Name of Committee members DIN Category Position in the committee 1 Mr. Darshit Parikh 03492803 Non-Executive - Independent Director Chairman 2 Mr. Ram Gaud 02759052 Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 3 Mr. Prasad Anant Muley 10531689 Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 4 Ms. Meloni Shah 03342248 Non-Executive - Non Independent Director Member

Changes that took place in the composition of the Nomination and remuneration committee during the year and as of the date of this report.

Mr. Prasad Anant Muley was inducted on the nomination and remuneration committee effective March 4, 2024, and designated as chairman of the committee effective April 1, 2024.

Consequent to the completion of their tenure effective March 31, 2024 (Closure of Business Hours), Mr. Ram Gaud and Mr. Darshit Parikh ceased to be members of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Abhinav Anand, independent director of the company, resigned effective December 6, 2023. Consequent to his resignation as independent director, he ceases to be a member of the committee.

Mr. Prakash Lavji Vaghela and Ms. Damini Baid were inducted on the nomination and remuneration committee effective April 1, 2024.

Ms. Meloni Shah was inducted on the nomination and remuneration committee, effective January 1, 2024, upto March 31, 2024.

(C) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details with regard to the composition of the Committees of the Board as on 31st March 2024

Name of Committee members DIN Category Position in the committee 1 Mr. Darshit Parikh 03492803 Non-Executive - Independent Director Chairman 2 Mr. Prasad Anant Muley 10531689 Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 3 Ms. Meloni Shah 03342248 Non-Executive - Non Independent Director Member 4 Mr. Shripal Shah 01628855 Executive Director Member

Changes that took place in the composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee during the year and as of the date of this report.

Mr. Prasad Anant Muley was inducted on the Committee effective March 4, 2024 up to March 31, 2024.

Mr. Abhinav Anand, independent director of the company, resigned effective December 6, 2023. Consequent to his resignation as independent director, he ceases to be a member of the committee.

Ms. Meloni Shah was inducted on the Stakeholders Relationship Committee, effective January 1, 2024, up to until March 31, 2024.

Mr. Prakash Lavji Vaghela and Ms. Damini Baid was inducted on the Committee effective from 01st April 2024 and Mr. Prakash Lavji Vaghela is designated as Chairman of the Committee effective from 01st April 2024.

The details with regard to the composition of the Committees of the Board and the number of meetings held during the year of such Committees, as required under the SEBI Listing Regulations, is separately provided in the Annual Report, as part of the Report on Corporate Governance Annexed to this Report as "Annexure VI".

3. Independent Directors

Our Company has received annual declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of Independence provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations 16(1) (b) & 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and there has been no change in the circumstances, which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year.

The Independent Directors met on 25th March, 2024, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the Management. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole; the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

4. Retirement by Rotation of the Directors

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Shripal Shah, Executive Director of the Company, retires by rotation and offers himself for re- appointment. The brief resume of Mr. Shripal Shah, the nature of his expertise in specific functional areas, names of the companies in which he has held directorships, her shareholding etc. are furnished in the Annexure - A to the notice of the ensuing AGM.

16

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the period under review and as on the date of Report, the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company, appointed under the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, are as follows:

(a) Mr. Shripal Shah (Chief Financial Officer & Whole Time Director)

(b) Mr. Shreyas Shah (Whole Time Director)

(c) Ms. Reenal Khandelwal (Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)

During the period under review, the following changes in Key Managerial Personnel occurred:

(a) Ms. Chaitali Pansari served as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer until July 24, 2023.

(b) Ms. Reenal Khandelwal was appointed as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer effective July 24, 2023.

17. BOARD MEETINGS:

During the year, Nine Board Meetings were convened and duly held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report annexed to this Report as "Annexure VI". which forms part of this report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

18. BOARD EVALUATION:

Your Board has devised an Evaluation Policy for evaluating the performance of the Board, its Committees, Executive Directors, and Independent Directors. Based on the same, the performance was evaluated for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. As part of the evaluation process, the performance of Non- Independent Directors, the Chairman and the Board was conducted by the Independent Directors. The performance evaluation of the respective Committees and that of Independent and Non- Independent Directors was done by the Board excluding the Director being evaluated.

The policy inter alia provides the criteria for performance evaluation such as Board effectiveness, quality of discussion, contribution at the meetings, business acumen, strategic thinking, time commitment, and relationship with the stakeholders, corporate governance practices, contribution of the committees to the Board in discharging its functions etc.

The Board carried out formal annual evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees viz., the Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). The Board also carried out the performance evaluation of all the individual directors including the Chairman of the Company. Additionally, NRC also carried out the evaluation of the performance of all the individual directors and Chairman of the Company. The performance evaluation was carried out by way of obtaining feedback from the Directors through a structured questionnaire prepared in accordance with the policy adopted by the Board and after taking into consideration the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The feedback received from the Directors through the above questionnaire was reviewed by the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman of the NRC and then discussed the same at the meetings of the Board and NRC respectively. The performance evaluation of the Chairman, Whole Time Director and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors at their separate meeting.

19. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company does not fall under the criteria laid under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 and rules framed there under for the year ended 31st March 2024. Therefore, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company during the period.

Further, for the year ended March 31, 2024, the company has a net profit of g 5.07 cr (Five Crore and Seven Lakhs), which exceeds the criteria laid down under Section 135, i.e., g5 crore. Therefore, according to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013, the company will spend at least two percent of the average net profits of the company made during the three immediately preceding financial years during the financial year 2024-25.

20. AUDITORS:

1. Statutory Auditors:

The Board has re-appointed of M/s V. N. Purohit & Co., Chartered Accountants as the statutory auditors of the Company for 2nd term of five consecutive years, from the conclusion of 28th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027, as approved by Shareholders of the Company.

2. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed JNG & CO., a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice (CP No. 8108), to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report and Certificate on Corporate Governance for F.Y. 2023-24 is annexed herewith as "Annexure II and VIII".

3. Cost Auditor:

Your Company is principally engaged into Merchant Banking. Therefore, Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

4. Internal Auditor:

The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and pursuant to the provisions of section 138 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, has reappointed M/s Gaurav Shiv & Co Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as the Internal Auditors of your Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Internal Auditor conducts the internal audit of the functions and operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee and Board.

M/s Gaurav Shiv & Co Chartered Accountants, Mumbai has resigned as the internal Auditor of the Company with effect from May 24th, 2024. Further, the Company has appointed M/s KKMK & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 & 2025-26 in the place of M/s Gaurav Shiv & Co Chartered Accountants, Mumbai with effect from May 24th, 2024.

21. AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors Report and Secretarial Auditors Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks. Report of the Statutory and Secretarial Auditor is given as an Annexure, which forms part of this report.

Certification by CFO under Regulation 17 (8) of the Listing Regulation is annexed to the Boards Report as "Annexure VII".

22

. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT:

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has 2 subsidiaries i.e. Aryaman Capital Markets Limited & Escorp Asset Management Limited. There are no associate companies or joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Act. There are no changes in subsidiaries, during the period under review. There has been no material change in the nature of business of the subsidiaries.

The Annual Accounts of the above referred subsidiary shall be made available to the shareholders of the Company and of the subsidiary company on request and will also be kept open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company and of the subsidiary companies during the office hours on all working days and during the Annual General Meeting.

Companys consolidated financial statements included in this Annual Report incorporates the accounts of its subsidiaries prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is attached to the financial statements of the Company as "Annexure III".

23. VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuance of the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.afsl.co.in/investor-relation.php

24. INTERNAL AUDIT & CONTROLS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with rules made there under, the Board has appointed M/s Gaurav Shiv & Co., Chartered Accountants, as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the year under review, to check the internal controls and functioning of the activities and recommend ways of improvement. The Internal Audit is carried out on quarterly and half yearly basis; the report is placed in the Audit Committee Meeting and the Board Meeting for their consideration and direction.

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

25

RISK ASSESSMENT AND MANAGEMENT:

Your Company has been on a continuous basis reviewing and streamlining its various operational and business risks involved in its business as part of its risk management policy. Your Company also takes all efforts to train its employees from time to time to handle and minimize these risks.

26. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

Aryaman Financial Services Limited continues to be listed on BSE Limited (Main Board). It has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2024-25 to BSE Limited.

27. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company is fully compliant with the applicable Secretarial Standards (ss) viz. SS-1 & SS-2 on Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings respectively.

28. POLICIES AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS:

In terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has adopted policies which are available on its website http://www.afsl.co.in

29

. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

1. Conservation of Energy

The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy - The Operations of the Company are not energy intensive. However, adequate measures have been initiated for conservation of energy.

The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate source of energy - Company shall consider on adoption of alternate source of energy as and when necessities.

The Capital Investment on energy conversation equipment - No Capital Investment yet.

2. Technology absorption

The efforts made towards technology absorption. - Minimum technology required for Business is absorbed.

The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution -

Not Applicable.

In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) - Not Applicable.

a) the details of technology imported;

b) the year of import;

c) whether the technology been fully absorbed;

d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof

3. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development - Not Applicable.

4. Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo - Not Applicable.

30. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS AND GUARANTEES:

Particulars of Loans given, Investments made, Guarantees given and Securities provided are provided in the financial statements.

31. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. Thus Disclosure in form AOC-2 is not required. Further, during the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement /transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and Board for review and approval, if required. The details of the related party transactions as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 110 are set out in Note to the financial statements forming

part of this Annual Report.

32. DEPOSITS:

Your Company did not accept / hold any deposits from public / shareholders during the year under review.

33. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

In compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Company has formulated and adopted the revised "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" ("the Insider Trading Code"). The object of the Insider Trading Code is to set framework, rules and procedures which all concerned persons should follow, while trading in listed or proposed to be listed securities of the Company. During the year, the Company has also adopted the Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("the Code") in line with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Amendment Regulations, 2018. The Code is available on the Companys website www.afsl.co.in

34. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered into with related parties as defined under the Act during the FY were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Act. There were no materially significant transactions with the related parties during the FY which were in conflict with the interest of the Company and hence, enclosing of Form AOC-2 is not required. Suitable disclosure as required by the Accounting Standard (AS 18) has been made in the notes to the Financial Statements.

35. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

36. FRAUD REPORTING

There have been no frauds reported by the Auditors of the Company to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year.

37. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the Requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013and an Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding Sexual Harassment at workplace, with a mechanism of lodging & redress the complaints. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees, etc.) are covered under this policy.

Your Directors further state that pursuant to the requirements of Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Work place (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 read with Rules there under, the Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the year under review.

38. HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company considers people as its biggest assets and Believing in People is at the heart of its human resource strategy. It has put concerted efforts in talent management and succession planning practices, strong performance management and learning and training initiatives to ensure that your Company consistently develops inspiring, strong and credible leadership.

Your Company has established an organization structure that is agile and focused on delivering business results. With regular communication and sustained efforts it is ensuring that employees are aligned on common objectives and have the right information on business evolution. Your Company strongly believes in fostering a culture of trust and mutual respect in all its employees seek to ensure that business world values and principles are understood by all and are the reference point in all people matters.

Statement of Disclosure of Remuneration under Section 197 of the Act and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 ("Rules"), is annexed to this Annual Report as "Annexure IV".

The current workforce breakdown structure has a good mix of employees at all levels. Your Board confirms that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

39. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Report on Corporate Governance during the period under review with the Certificate issued by M/s JNG and Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, on compliance in this regards forms part of this Annual Report as "Annexure -VI".

40. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

• In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures.

• They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period.

• They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

• They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

• They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively.

• They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

41. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

42. GENERAL

There were no transactions with respect to following matters during the year:

1. There are no proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

2. There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

43. CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:

Statements in this Annual Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis as explained in the Corporate Governance Report, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.

44. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express deep sense of appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Authorities and Shareholders and for the devoted service by the Executives, staff and workers of the Company. The Directors express their gratitude towards each one of them.