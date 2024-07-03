Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Summary

Aryaman Financial Services Limited (AFSL) is SEBI registered Category - I Merchant Banker incorporated on May 11, 1994. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 16, 1994. The Company was promoted by M/s. Aryaman Holdings Limited, an overseas corporate body (OCB) owned by non-resident Indians and established under Laws of Mauritius. The Company were the first Merchant Bankers to Manage an SME IPO in the country, which mainly participates into SME Segment of Primary Market Issues. SME Platform offers an entrepreneur and investor friendly environment, which enables the listing of SMEs from the unorganized sector scattered throughout India, into a regulated and organized sector. The platform provides opportunity to SME entrepreneurs to raise equity capital for growth and expansion. It provides immense opportunity for investors to identify and invest in good SMEs at an early stage.The Company is engaged in the business of Lead Management and Syndication of Small and Medium Sized Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Follow on Public Offer (FPOs), Rights Issues, Composite Issues, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIPs), Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) Deals, Venture Capital (VC) Funding and other forms of Fund Raising. The Companys principal products/services include income from merchant banking fees. It acts as Lead Manager to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) Transactions, Open Offers, Delisting Offers and Buybacks, among others. Apart from these, it provides valuation and advisory services for Foreign Investments, Employee Stock Options Plan (ESOP) Certifications, Fairness Opinions of Amalgamation Schemes, Mergers and Acquisitions, Takeovers, Restructuring Schemes and Spin-off Transactions etc. Through subsidiary and group companies, it provides Portfolio Management Services, Stock and Commodity Broking Services as Members of the BSE, NSE, MCX and NCDEX.Again, the Company has provided computer consultancy services to nationalised banks, government agencies and financial service companies. It got into turnkey promotion of high-growth export-oriented manufacturing activities, inland and foreign trade, custodial and depository services, housing finance and international finance.In 2007-08, M/s. Mahshri Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. took over the Company by purchasing shares from Aryaman Holdings Ltd. through a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). The acquirers - M/s. Mahshri Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. subsequently completed all formalities pertaining to the acquisition of Management Control of the Company as required under SEBI (SAST) Regulations. The Open Offer was managed by M/s. Khandwala Securities Limited. The Post Offer PA was released on January 15, 2008 and subsequently Mr. Shripal Shah, new Promoter Director was inducted as Director in the Company on 24/10/2008. Since the change in management control during year 2008, the Company managed 6 Public Issues aggregating to Rs. 14000.68 Lacs, 2 Rights Issue aggregating to 976 Lacs, acted as Syndicate Member for 6 Public Issues aggregating to Rs. 20975.01 Lacs and managed and completed 14 open offers aggregating to 14603.74 Lacs. Currently 1 Open Offer Document is filed at SEBI and is awaiting observations.