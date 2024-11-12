Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ARYAMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results for quarter / half year ended September 30 2024. 2. To consider a proposal for Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company 3. The proposal for fund raising by the issue of permissible securities including a rights issue preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. 4. Adoption of Memorandum of Association & Article of Association 5. Any other items with the permission of Chairman The Board Meeting to be held on 12/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

ARYAMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated August 03, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 12th August, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024, together with Limited review report thereon are enclosed. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

ARYAMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter/year ended March 31 2024 and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated May 17, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 24th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached. Intimation of Appointment and resignation of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee , the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 26th March, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved as attached. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Change in Directorate.

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 04th March, 2024 has inter alia, transacted the business as attached.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024