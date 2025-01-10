iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

13.49
(1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.59

4.59

4.59

4.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.07

-2.19

-2.17

-2.21

Net Worth

2.52

2.4

2.42

2.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.52

2.4

2.42

2.38

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.88

1.71

1.71

1.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.39

0.21

0.22

0.18

Debtor Days

113.51

Other Current Assets

1.54

1.54

1.54

1.54

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.03

-0.05

-0.1

Creditor Days

63.06

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.01

Cash

0.64

0.67

0.71

0.77

Total Assets

2.52

2.38

2.42

2.38

Ashiana Agro Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.