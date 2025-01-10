Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.59
4.59
4.59
4.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.07
-2.19
-2.17
-2.21
Net Worth
2.52
2.4
2.42
2.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.52
2.4
2.42
2.38
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.88
1.71
1.71
1.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.39
0.21
0.22
0.18
Debtor Days
113.51
Other Current Assets
1.54
1.54
1.54
1.54
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.03
-0.05
-0.1
Creditor Days
63.06
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
Cash
0.64
0.67
0.71
0.77
Total Assets
2.52
2.38
2.42
2.38
