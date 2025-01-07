iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.09
(0.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:52:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.57

0.83

0.47

0.15

yoy growth (%)

-30.6

74.88

212.56

-64.59

Raw materials

-0.52

-0.74

-0.45

-0.14

As % of sales

90.41

89.37

94.82

94.32

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

As % of sales

20.21

13.96

23.27

72.75

Other costs

-0.08

-0.16

-0.15

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.45

20.03

33.04

103.73

Operating profit

-0.14

-0.19

-0.24

-0.26

OPM

-25.08

-23.38

-51.14

-170.8

Depreciation

-2.15

-6.41

-6.41

-6.41

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.18

0.18

0.2

0.21

Profit before tax

0.03

0

-0.04

-0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-15.59

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0

-0.04

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0

-0.04

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

-466.82

-78.36

-16.16

60.47

NPM

5.6

-1.06

-8.58

-31.99

Ashiana Agro Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.