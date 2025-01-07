Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.57
0.83
0.47
0.15
yoy growth (%)
-30.6
74.88
212.56
-64.59
Raw materials
-0.52
-0.74
-0.45
-0.14
As % of sales
90.41
89.37
94.82
94.32
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
As % of sales
20.21
13.96
23.27
72.75
Other costs
-0.08
-0.16
-0.15
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.45
20.03
33.04
103.73
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.19
-0.24
-0.26
OPM
-25.08
-23.38
-51.14
-170.8
Depreciation
-2.15
-6.41
-6.41
-6.41
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.18
0.18
0.2
0.21
Profit before tax
0.03
0
-0.04
-0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-15.59
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0
-0.04
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0
-0.04
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
-466.82
-78.36
-16.16
60.47
NPM
5.6
-1.06
-8.58
-31.99
