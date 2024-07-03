Summary

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd was incorporated on June 18, 1990. The Company sold its edible vegetable oil plant and machinery and has not undertaken any manufacturing activities during the period 2006-07. It is involved in carrying on the business of Trading of Packaging material required for various industries. Earlier, the Company was engaged in financing activities. M/s Serengeti Holdings Pvt.Ltd., Chennai had taken over the Company duly complying with the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 1997. They hold 1175680 equity shares constituting 25.56% of the Equity Capital of the Company. The Company started commercial operations in 2018-19. The New Management identified Packaging Materials business as a new area. The new management has the expertise and experience to run this type of business. The Members have passed necessary Resolution to amend the Memorandum of Association of the Company enabling the Company to take up the new business.

