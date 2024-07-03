Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹11.87
Prev. Close₹12.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.77
Day's High₹12.13
Day's Low₹11.87
52 Week's High₹25
52 Week's Low₹9.3
Book Value₹5.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.46
P/E45.65
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.59
4.59
4.59
4.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.07
-2.19
-2.17
-2.21
Net Worth
2.52
2.4
2.42
2.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.57
0.83
0.47
0.15
yoy growth (%)
-30.6
74.88
212.56
-64.59
Raw materials
-0.52
-0.74
-0.45
-0.14
As % of sales
90.41
89.37
94.82
94.32
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
0
-0.04
-0.04
Depreciation
-2.15
-6.41
-6.41
-6.41
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.6
74.88
212.56
-64.59
Op profit growth
-25.55
-20.05
-6.4
3.37
EBIT growth
-534.62
-78.36
-16.16
60.47
Net profit growth
-466.82
-78.36
-16.16
60.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Pavan Kumar Matli
Non Executive Director
Vangallu Kodanda Ram
Non Executive Director
VemReddy Srutha Keerthi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kranthikumar Chimakurthi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vamsidhar Reddy Mandipati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
E D M Menon
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd was incorporated on June 18, 1990. The Company sold its edible vegetable oil plant and machinery and has not undertaken any manufacturing activities during the period 2006-07. It is involved in carrying on the business of Trading of Packaging material required for various industries. Earlier, the Company was engaged in financing activities. M/s Serengeti Holdings Pvt.Ltd., Chennai had taken over the Company duly complying with the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 1997. They hold 1175680 equity shares constituting 25.56% of the Equity Capital of the Company. The Company started commercial operations in 2018-19. The New Management identified Packaging Materials business as a new area. The new management has the expertise and experience to run this type of business. The Members have passed necessary Resolution to amend the Memorandum of Association of the Company enabling the Company to take up the new business.
Read More
The Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd is ₹5.46 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd is 45.65 and 2.14 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd is ₹9.3 and ₹25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.09%, 3 Years at -8.71%, 1 Year at 17.52%, 6 Month at -50.15%, 3 Month at -0.92% and 1 Month at -15.03%.
