iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

11.87
(-4.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.87
  • Day's High12.13
  • 52 Wk High25
  • Prev. Close12.49
  • Day's Low11.87
  • 52 Wk Low 9.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.77
  • P/E45.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.54
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

11.87

Prev. Close

12.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.77

Day's High

12.13

Day's Low

11.87

52 Week's High

25

52 Week's Low

9.3

Book Value

5.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.46

P/E

45.65

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 74.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.59

4.59

4.59

4.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.07

-2.19

-2.17

-2.21

Net Worth

2.52

2.4

2.42

2.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.57

0.83

0.47

0.15

yoy growth (%)

-30.6

74.88

212.56

-64.59

Raw materials

-0.52

-0.74

-0.45

-0.14

As % of sales

90.41

89.37

94.82

94.32

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

0

-0.04

-0.04

Depreciation

-2.15

-6.41

-6.41

-6.41

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.6

74.88

212.56

-64.59

Op profit growth

-25.55

-20.05

-6.4

3.37

EBIT growth

-534.62

-78.36

-16.16

60.47

Net profit growth

-466.82

-78.36

-16.16

60.47

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Pavan Kumar Matli

Non Executive Director

Vangallu Kodanda Ram

Non Executive Director

VemReddy Srutha Keerthi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kranthikumar Chimakurthi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vamsidhar Reddy Mandipati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

E D M Menon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd was incorporated on June 18, 1990. The Company sold its edible vegetable oil plant and machinery and has not undertaken any manufacturing activities during the period 2006-07. It is involved in carrying on the business of Trading of Packaging material required for various industries. Earlier, the Company was engaged in financing activities. M/s Serengeti Holdings Pvt.Ltd., Chennai had taken over the Company duly complying with the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 1997. They hold 1175680 equity shares constituting 25.56% of the Equity Capital of the Company. The Company started commercial operations in 2018-19. The New Management identified Packaging Materials business as a new area. The new management has the expertise and experience to run this type of business. The Members have passed necessary Resolution to amend the Memorandum of Association of the Company enabling the Company to take up the new business.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd is ₹5.46 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd is 45.65 and 2.14 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd is ₹9.3 and ₹25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd?

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.09%, 3 Years at -8.71%, 1 Year at 17.52%, 6 Month at -50.15%, 3 Month at -0.92% and 1 Month at -15.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.56 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 74.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.