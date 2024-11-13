Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ASHIANA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Chennai on 13th November 2024 at 3.00 PM to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report and Cash Flow statement for the Qtr. and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

ASHIANA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Chennai i.e New No.337 Old No.248 Anna Salai Teynampet Chennai - 600 006 on 22nd August 2024 at 3.00 PM to consider inter alia the convening of Annual General Meeting on 25th September 2024 at 11 AM through VC/OAVM and to approve Secretarial Audit Report for 2023-24. The Board will also consider finalizing activities related to the forthcoming AGM. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e., 22.08.2024 has noted the Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2023-24 issued by Mr.T.Durga Prasad, Practising Company Secretary, Secretarial Auditor of the Company. It was also decided to get approval of the shareholders for the remuneration recommended by Audit committee to be paid to M/s. K.Gopal Rao & Co, Chartered Accountants, Chennai for financial year 2024-25. It was decided to re-appoint Shri Kranti Kumar chimakurthi and Shri Vamsidhar Reddy Mandipati as Independent Directors w.e.f. 09.08.2024 and 08.11.2024 respectively for another term of four years and recommend their names for re-appointment as Independent Directors by Shareholders in the forthcoming AGM by SPECIAL RESOLUTION. It was decided to hold AGM on 25th Sept., 2024 at 11 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means and close Members Register from 19th to 20th Sept., 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

ASHIANA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Chennai on 14th August 2024 at 3.00 PM to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please find attached the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors of the Company for the Qtr. ended 30th June, 2024 which have been approved by the board of directors in their meeting held on 14th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

ASHIANA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Chennai on 24th May 2024 at 3.00 PM to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024. Please find attached the Audited Financial Results for the Qtr. and Year ended 31st March, 2024. We herewith enclosing as below. 1. Statement of Audited Financials for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Statement of assets & Liabilities 3. Cashflow Statement 4. Auditors Report 5. Declaration with reference to Auditors report with unmodified opinion This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today at the Corporate Office of the company situated at Chennai, has approved the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the Profit & Loss Accounts for the period ended on that date together with the Schedules, Annexure and Notes on Accounts. The Board has also approved Audited Financial Results for the Qtr. and Year ended 31st March, 2024 and considered the Auditors Report dt.24.05.2024 issued by M/s. K.Gopal Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai and Statutory Auditors of the Company. This is to inform you that the board of directors in their meeting held today has decided to change the designation of Mr.Pavan Kumar Matli, Whole Time Director as Managing Director for the rest of his term subject to approval of share holders in the forthcoming AGM. This is in accordance with the observations made by BSE. Other terms and conditions of his appointment remain unchanged. This is to inform you that the board of directors in their meeting held today has decided to re-appoint Mr.Kranthikumar Chimakurthi and Mr.vamsidhar Reddy Mandipati as Independent Directors by way of Special Resolution for the rest of their term subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming AGM. Other terms and conditions of their appointment remain unchanged (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 13 Apr 2024

ASHIANA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to clause 41 of the Listing Agreement that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Chennai i.e New No.337 Old No.248 Anna Salai Teynampet Chennai - 600 006 on 23rd April 2024 at 3.00 PM to consider inter alia the disclosure of interest received from Directors Declaration in form DIR-8 under Section 164(2) MBP-1 and advancing a loan to M/s.Diadem Enterprises Pvt. Ltd pending deployment of funds in other profitable ventures so as to earn interest for the Financial Year 2024-25. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today at 03.00 PM have considered Declaration in form DIR-8 under Section 164(2) and MBP-1 received from following Directors for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Board authorized Shri Matli Pavan Kumar, Whole Time Director, to keep it in safe custody and to take all necessary actions. 1. Pavan Kumar Matli 2. V.Kodanda Ram 3. Kranthikumar C 4. Matli ShrutaKeerthi 5. Vamsidhar Reddy M It was also decided by the Board to renew the loan of Rs. 150.00 lakhs advanced to Diadem Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which is payable on demand for a period of one year at an interest rate of 10% per annum. Other than the above, there has been no decision at the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 15 Apr 2024

This is to inform you that the Independent Directors of the Company, viz., Shri.Kranthi Kumar Chimakurthi and Shri.Vamsidhar Reddy Mandipati in their meeting held on 30/03/2023 at 3.00PM have appraised the performance of the other Directors, viz., Shri.Pavan Kumar Matli, Shri.V.Kodanda Ram and Mrs.Matli Shruthakeerthi during the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and expressed satisfaction over the performance of these Directors

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024