Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
0
-0.04
-0.04
Depreciation
-2.15
-6.41
-6.41
-6.41
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
0.06
-0.04
-0.08
-0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.06
-0.04
-0.08
-0.09
Equity raised
-4.48
-4.43
-4.31
-4.22
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.42
-4.48
-4.4
-4.32
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.