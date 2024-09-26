This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e., 22.08.2024 has noted the Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2023-24 issued by Mr.T.Durga Prasad, Practising Company Secretary, Secretarial Auditor of the Company. It was also decided to get approval of the shareholders for the remuneration recommended by Audit committee to be paid to M/s. K.Gopal Rao & Co, Chartered Accountants, Chennai for financial year 2024-25. It was decided to re-appoint Shri Kranti Kumar chimakurthi and Shri Vamsidhar Reddy Mandipati as Independent Directors w.e.f. 09.08.2024 and 08.11.2024 respectively for another term of four years and recommend their names for re-appointment as Independent Directors by Shareholders in the forthcoming AGM by SPECIAL RESOLUTION. It was decided to hold AGM on 25th Sept., 2024 at 11 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means and close Members Register from 19th to 20th Sept., 2024. Please find attached the Minutes of 34th AGM held on 25th Sep., 2024 at 11.00AM along with Scrutinizer Report for your reference and record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)