Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.75
12.74
12.74
12.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.32
43.88
37.76
28.8
Net Worth
64.07
56.62
50.5
41.54
Minority Interest
Debt
75.64
70.92
97.72
58.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.69
3.6
3.28
3.26
Total Liabilities
143.4
131.14
151.5
103.76
Fixed Assets
40.07
42.87
37.3
30.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.29
13.7
2.8
1.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
72.36
70.77
102.25
70.89
Inventories
38.13
35.55
38.71
34.54
Inventory Days
106.62
Sundry Debtors
30.4
30.18
69.68
40.14
Debtor Days
123.91
Other Current Assets
16.68
12.18
21.54
15.3
Sundry Creditors
-5.32
-2.77
-20.04
-14.12
Creditor Days
43.58
Other Current Liabilities
-7.53
-4.37
-7.64
-4.97
Cash
4.66
3.8
9.16
1.43
Total Assets
143.38
131.14
151.51
103.76
