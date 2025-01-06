iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

72.99
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd

Ashnoor Textile FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.3

4.04

4.92

3.31

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.84

-2.33

-2.22

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.83

-0.75

-1.5

Working capital

2.67

13.05

10.32

6.94

Other operating items

Operating

4.33

13.4

12.15

6.51

Capital expenditure

-5.38

8.11

1.44

1.31

Free cash flow

-1.04

21.51

13.59

7.83

Equity raised

46.75

40.37

31.18

22.84

Investing

0.36

0.56

0.11

0.05

Financing

23.49

22.31

18.26

14.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69.55

84.76

63.14

45.57

