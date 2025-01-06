Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.3
4.04
4.92
3.31
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.84
-2.33
-2.22
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.83
-0.75
-1.5
Working capital
2.67
13.05
10.32
6.94
Other operating items
Operating
4.33
13.4
12.15
6.51
Capital expenditure
-5.38
8.11
1.44
1.31
Free cash flow
-1.04
21.51
13.59
7.83
Equity raised
46.75
40.37
31.18
22.84
Investing
0.36
0.56
0.11
0.05
Financing
23.49
22.31
18.26
14.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.55
84.76
63.14
45.57
