Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

71.5
(-1.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

118.23

136.91

128.54

88.32

yoy growth (%)

-13.64

6.51

45.53

8.36

Raw materials

-81.92

-95.82

-102.26

-70.27

As % of sales

69.29

69.99

79.55

79.56

Employee costs

-1.4

-1.59

-2.35

-3.07

As % of sales

1.18

1.16

1.83

3.47

Other costs

-23.57

-30.11

-10.56

-8.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.93

21.99

8.22

9.46

Operating profit

11.32

9.37

13.35

6.61

OPM

9.58

6.85

10.38

7.49

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.84

-2.33

-2.22

Interest expense

-2.45

-2.8

-6.24

-1.61

Other income

0.51

0.31

0.14

0.53

Profit before tax

6.3

4.04

4.92

3.31

Taxes

-1.55

-0.83

-0.75

-1.5

Tax rate

-24.7

-20.75

-15.41

-45.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.74

3.2

4.16

1.8

Exceptional items

0.67

0.03

-0.02

0.37

Net profit

5.42

3.23

4.14

2.17

yoy growth (%)

67.62

-21.92

90.08

-25.16

NPM

4.58

2.36

3.22

2.46

