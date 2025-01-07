Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
118.23
136.91
128.54
88.32
yoy growth (%)
-13.64
6.51
45.53
8.36
Raw materials
-81.92
-95.82
-102.26
-70.27
As % of sales
69.29
69.99
79.55
79.56
Employee costs
-1.4
-1.59
-2.35
-3.07
As % of sales
1.18
1.16
1.83
3.47
Other costs
-23.57
-30.11
-10.56
-8.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.93
21.99
8.22
9.46
Operating profit
11.32
9.37
13.35
6.61
OPM
9.58
6.85
10.38
7.49
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.84
-2.33
-2.22
Interest expense
-2.45
-2.8
-6.24
-1.61
Other income
0.51
0.31
0.14
0.53
Profit before tax
6.3
4.04
4.92
3.31
Taxes
-1.55
-0.83
-0.75
-1.5
Tax rate
-24.7
-20.75
-15.41
-45.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.74
3.2
4.16
1.8
Exceptional items
0.67
0.03
-0.02
0.37
Net profit
5.42
3.23
4.14
2.17
yoy growth (%)
67.62
-21.92
90.08
-25.16
NPM
4.58
2.36
3.22
2.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.