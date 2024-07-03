iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Share Price

72.99
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open77.44
  • Day's High77.44
  • 52 Wk High84.11
  • Prev. Close74.09
  • Day's Low72.05
  • 52 Wk Low 35.9
  • Turnover (lac)5.17
  • P/E7.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.14
  • EPS9.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)116.29
  • Div. Yield0
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

77.44

Prev. Close

74.09

Turnover(Lac.)

5.17

Day's High

77.44

Day's Low

72.05

52 Week's High

84.11

52 Week's Low

35.9

Book Value

51.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

116.29

P/E

7.93

EPS

9.34

Divi. Yield

0

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 28.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.75

12.74

12.74

12.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.32

43.88

37.76

28.8

Net Worth

64.07

56.62

50.5

41.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

118.23

136.91

128.54

88.32

yoy growth (%)

-13.64

6.51

45.53

8.36

Raw materials

-81.92

-95.82

-102.26

-70.27

As % of sales

69.29

69.99

79.55

79.56

Employee costs

-1.4

-1.59

-2.35

-3.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.3

4.04

4.92

3.31

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.84

-2.33

-2.22

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.83

-0.75

-1.5

Working capital

2.67

13.05

10.32

6.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.64

6.51

45.53

8.36

Op profit growth

20.75

-29.76

101.78

-30.45

EBIT growth

27.91

-38.67

126.8

-36.73

Net profit growth

67.62

-21.92

90.08

-25.16

No Record Found

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suneel Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

Sangeeta Gupta

Non Executive Director

Abhinav Gupta

Independent Director

Anil Aggarwal

Independent Director

Sanjay Arora

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Noor Gupta

Independent Director

Divya Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yashima Saluja

Independent Director

Naresh Kumar Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in January, 1984, Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd (Formerly known Gupta Carpets Udyog Ltd) is promoted by Mr. Suneel Gupta. The Company operate production facilities at Amritsar, Agra, Mirzapur, Jaipur, Panipat and Srinagar. It is engaged in manufacture and export of Terry Towels to the US. It has one plant located at Gurgaon.The Company produce over 5400 tons of high quality towels annually. It provide a full range of towel products catered to the hospitality industry. The Company started its operations in the early 1990s and today; they are one of the leading suppliers for medium to large size hotel chains. Theyre pioneers in white, colored, pool and kitchen towels. The Company went public in 1986 and issued equity capital worth Rs 88 lac. It was followed by a rights issue in 1989 in the ratio of 1:2 at a premium of Rs 4 per share. In Mar.92, the company came out with another rights issue. All these issues were made to expand its activities.Again, in Jul.93, the company came out with a rights issue of 35.85 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 35, aggregating Rs 16.13 cr, to set up a new industrial unit (100% EOU) to manufacture terry towels, towelling materials, made-ups, bath robes, jerseys, etc.Thereafter, the Company diversified into cotton spinning and weaving of fabrics and bathroom mats by installing a composite plant with a spinning capacity of 1800 tpa of fabric weaving with a capacity of 15 lac sq mtr pa in Punjab, a major cotton-growing area.
Company FAQs

What is the Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd share price today?

The Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd is ₹116.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd is 7.93 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd is ₹35.9 and ₹84.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd?

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.49%, 3 Years at 2.41%, 1 Year at 67.89%, 6 Month at 76.03%, 3 Month at 52.76% and 1 Month at 16.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.51 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 28.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

