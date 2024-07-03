Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹77.44
Prev. Close₹74.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.17
Day's High₹77.44
Day's Low₹72.05
52 Week's High₹84.11
52 Week's Low₹35.9
Book Value₹51.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)116.29
P/E7.93
EPS9.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.75
12.74
12.74
12.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.32
43.88
37.76
28.8
Net Worth
64.07
56.62
50.5
41.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
118.23
136.91
128.54
88.32
yoy growth (%)
-13.64
6.51
45.53
8.36
Raw materials
-81.92
-95.82
-102.26
-70.27
As % of sales
69.29
69.99
79.55
79.56
Employee costs
-1.4
-1.59
-2.35
-3.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.3
4.04
4.92
3.31
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.84
-2.33
-2.22
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.83
-0.75
-1.5
Working capital
2.67
13.05
10.32
6.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.64
6.51
45.53
8.36
Op profit growth
20.75
-29.76
101.78
-30.45
EBIT growth
27.91
-38.67
126.8
-36.73
Net profit growth
67.62
-21.92
90.08
-25.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suneel Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
Sangeeta Gupta
Non Executive Director
Abhinav Gupta
Independent Director
Anil Aggarwal
Independent Director
Sanjay Arora
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Noor Gupta
Independent Director
Divya Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yashima Saluja
Independent Director
Naresh Kumar Aggarwal
Reports by Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in January, 1984, Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd (Formerly known Gupta Carpets Udyog Ltd) is promoted by Mr. Suneel Gupta. The Company operate production facilities at Amritsar, Agra, Mirzapur, Jaipur, Panipat and Srinagar. It is engaged in manufacture and export of Terry Towels to the US. It has one plant located at Gurgaon.The Company produce over 5400 tons of high quality towels annually. It provide a full range of towel products catered to the hospitality industry. The Company started its operations in the early 1990s and today; they are one of the leading suppliers for medium to large size hotel chains. Theyre pioneers in white, colored, pool and kitchen towels. The Company went public in 1986 and issued equity capital worth Rs 88 lac. It was followed by a rights issue in 1989 in the ratio of 1:2 at a premium of Rs 4 per share. In Mar.92, the company came out with another rights issue. All these issues were made to expand its activities.Again, in Jul.93, the company came out with a rights issue of 35.85 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 35, aggregating Rs 16.13 cr, to set up a new industrial unit (100% EOU) to manufacture terry towels, towelling materials, made-ups, bath robes, jerseys, etc.Thereafter, the Company diversified into cotton spinning and weaving of fabrics and bathroom mats by installing a composite plant with a spinning capacity of 1800 tpa of fabric weaving with a capacity of 15 lac sq mtr pa in Punjab, a major cotton-growing area.
The Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd is ₹116.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd is 7.93 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd is ₹35.9 and ₹84.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.49%, 3 Years at 2.41%, 1 Year at 67.89%, 6 Month at 76.03%, 3 Month at 52.76% and 1 Month at 16.24%.
