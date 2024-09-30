|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Annual Report for the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) is attached. The Company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-2024. Proceeding of Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Revised Proceeding of Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.