|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Results for the 2nd quarter (Q-2) ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Quarterly results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2014 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter (Q-1) ended June 30 2024. Unaudited quarterly results for the First quarter ended June 30, 2024, are attached with Limited Audited Review Report. These results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in respective meetings held on August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Board meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter-alia to approve the audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|The Board of the Company has considered and approved the allotment of 31,86,462 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.10/- per share on the right basis on May 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company approving the terms of the rights issue and intimation of record date.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter-alia to consider Un-audited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter (Q-3) ended December 31 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter ended December 31, 2023, are attached. These results were approved by the Board in its meeting held on February 13, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:35 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.