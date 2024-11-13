iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Board Meeting

66.3
(0.47%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:59:00 AM

Ashnoor Textile CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Results for the 2nd quarter (Q-2) ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Quarterly results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2014 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter (Q-1) ended June 30 2024. Unaudited quarterly results for the First quarter ended June 30, 2024, are attached with Limited Audited Review Report. These results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in respective meetings held on August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Board meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter-alia to approve the audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024.
Board Meeting27 May 202427 May 2024
The Board of the Company has considered and approved the allotment of 31,86,462 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.10/- per share on the right basis on May 27, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company approving the terms of the rights issue and intimation of record date.
Board Meeting13 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter-alia to consider Un-audited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter (Q-3) ended December 31 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter ended December 31, 2023, are attached. These results were approved by the Board in its meeting held on February 13, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:35 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Ashnoor Textile: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.