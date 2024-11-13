Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Results for the 2nd quarter (Q-2) ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Quarterly results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2014 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter (Q-1) ended June 30 2024. Unaudited quarterly results for the First quarter ended June 30, 2024, are attached with Limited Audited Review Report. These results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in respective meetings held on August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Board meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter-alia to approve the audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 27 May 2024

The Board of the Company has considered and approved the allotment of 31,86,462 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.10/- per share on the right basis on May 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company approving the terms of the rights issue and intimation of record date.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024