Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Annual Report for the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) is attached. The Company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-2024.