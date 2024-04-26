1:4 Rights Isue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ASHNOOR TEXTILES MILLS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ASHNOOR TEXTILES MILLS LTD.(507872) RECORD DATE 26/04/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.10 per Share on Rights Basis for every 04 (Four) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 26/04/2024 DR-619/2024-2025 * Note: The Issue Price of Rs.20/- (Rupees Twenty Only) per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs.10/- each) payable on application; Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.04.2024)