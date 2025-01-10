Ashram Online.com Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.26
-0.01
0.72
-2.28
Net Worth
13.21
11.94
12.67
9.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0.32
0
0
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.44
0.26
0.37
0
Total Liabilities
13.97
12.2
13.04
9.75
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.07
0.1
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.32
3.86
3.99
0.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0
Networking Capital
8.29
8.13
8.8
8.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.13
0.35
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.4
8.4
8.97
9
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-0.27
-0.39
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.13
-0.13
-0.17
Cash
0.32
0.14
0.14
0.15
Total Assets
13.98
12.2
13.05
9.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.