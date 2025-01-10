iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashram Online.com Ltd Balance Sheet

4.68
(-9.65%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.95

11.95

11.95

11.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.26

-0.01

0.72

-2.28

Net Worth

13.21

11.94

12.67

9.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0.32

0

0

0.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.44

0.26

0.37

0

Total Liabilities

13.97

12.2

13.04

9.75

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.07

0.1

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.32

3.86

3.99

0.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.02

0

Networking Capital

8.29

8.13

8.8

8.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0.13

0.35

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

8.4

8.4

8.97

9

Sundry Creditors

-0.13

-0.27

-0.39

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.13

-0.13

-0.17

Cash

0.32

0.14

0.14

0.15

Total Assets

13.98

12.2

13.05

9.76

