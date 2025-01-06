Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.38
0.56
0.51
0
yoy growth (%)
-31.55
9.03
0
-100
Raw materials
-0.37
-0.54
-0.42
0
As % of sales
96.72
96.68
81.42
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.15
-0.15
-0.1
As % of sales
20.69
27.6
30.79
0
Other costs
-0.13
-0.44
-0.32
-2.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.09
79.71
63.54
0
Operating profit
-0.2
-0.58
-0.39
-2.23
OPM
-53.51
-104
-75.76
0
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
0
0
Interest expense
-1.56
0
-1.07
-6.11
Other income
0.36
0.59
0.69
0.59
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.07
0.29
-1.64
Taxes
0
-0.03
-0.12
-0.07
Tax rate
8.29
39.17
-40.6
4.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
-0.1
0.17
-1.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.66
-0.1
0.17
-1.72
yoy growth (%)
520.75
-159.92
-110.33
-1,154.43
NPM
-171.49
-18.9
34.4
0
