Ashram Online.com Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.96
(-0.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashram Online.com Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.38

0.56

0.51

0

yoy growth (%)

-31.55

9.03

0

-100

Raw materials

-0.37

-0.54

-0.42

0

As % of sales

96.72

96.68

81.42

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.15

-0.15

-0.1

As % of sales

20.69

27.6

30.79

0

Other costs

-0.13

-0.44

-0.32

-2.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.09

79.71

63.54

0

Operating profit

-0.2

-0.58

-0.39

-2.23

OPM

-53.51

-104

-75.76

0

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.08

0

0

Interest expense

-1.56

0

-1.07

-6.11

Other income

0.36

0.59

0.69

0.59

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.07

0.29

-1.64

Taxes

0

-0.03

-0.12

-0.07

Tax rate

8.29

39.17

-40.6

4.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

-0.1

0.17

-1.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.66

-0.1

0.17

-1.72

yoy growth (%)

520.75

-159.92

-110.33

-1,154.43

NPM

-171.49

-18.9

34.4

0

