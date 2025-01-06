Ashram Online.com Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.07
0.29
-1.64
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.12
-0.07
Working capital
-4.93
3.88
-0.6
-1.77
Other operating items
Operating
-4.88
3.68
-0.42
-3.49
Capital expenditure
0
0.24
0.06
0
Free cash flow
-4.88
3.92
-0.36
-3.49
Equity raised
-3.31
-3.52
-4.21
-0.59
Investing
0.08
0.22
-0.15
-0.45
Financing
0.08
0
0.12
0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.04
0.62
-4.61
-4.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.