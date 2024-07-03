iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashram Online.com Ltd Share Price

5.99
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.2
  • Day's High6.2
  • 52 Wk High8.02
  • Prev. Close5.99
  • Day's Low5.99
  • 52 Wk Low 4.41
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E199.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.66
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.19
  • Div. Yield0
Ashram Online.com Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

6.2

Prev. Close

5.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.2

Day's Low

5.99

52 Week's High

8.02

52 Week's Low

4.41

Book Value

10.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.19

P/E

199.67

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Ashram Online.com Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ashram Online.com Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ashram Online.com Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 74.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashram Online.com Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.95

11.95

11.95

11.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.26

-0.01

0.72

-2.28

Net Worth

13.21

11.94

12.67

9.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.38

0.56

0.51

0

yoy growth (%)

-31.55

9.03

0

-100

Raw materials

-0.37

-0.54

-0.42

0

As % of sales

96.72

96.68

81.42

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.15

-0.15

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.07

0.29

-1.64

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.08

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.12

-0.07

Working capital

-4.93

3.88

-0.6

-1.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.55

9.03

0

-100

Op profit growth

-64.78

49.66

-82.5

-796.41

EBIT growth

-224.13

-125.34

-118.17

-1,109.26

Net profit growth

520.75

-159.92

-110.33

-1,154.43

Ashram Online.com Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashram Online.com Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Sangita Tatia

Independent Director

M Palanivel

Independent Director

V Ramasubramanian

Non Executive Director

S Pannalal Tatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raghuveer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashram Online.com Ltd

Summary

Ashram Online.Com Ltd was incorporated on May 9, 1991 as a private limited with the name Tatia Skylines & Health Farms Pvt Ltd and subsequently converted into a public company on June 9, 1992. The company was promoted by the Chennai based Tatia group headed by Pannalal Tatia. In the year 1992, the company entered into an agreement with the promoters and their relatives for outright purchase of 129 acres of land and a lease agreement for 10.5 acres for 5 years. In the year 1994, the company entered into an agreement with the renowed German landscape designers Deep Forest Landscape Consultants. Also, the company joined hands with Apollo Hospitals Group for providing hi-tech health care in the Health Farm. In the year 1995, the company made tie-ups with Wheway Lifestyle International of Champneys fame and Syntax Group of Queen Elizabeth II fame both based in UK for designing executing and operating the Health SPA and for strategic alliance for promoting the Hospitality aspects at the Health Farm. Also, the company launched their second project, namely Tatia Drive-In. In October 1995, the company changed their name to Tatia Skyline & Health Farms Limited with the deletion of s from the word Skylines. In the year 2000, the company name was further changed to Ashram Online.Com Ltd.At present, Ashram Online.Com Ltd is engaged in the business of building high class infrastructure for promoting health, sports, tourism and providing wide range of infrastructure facilities for the corpo
Company FAQs

What is the Ashram Online.com Ltd share price today?

The Ashram Online.com Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashram Online.com Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashram Online.com Ltd is ₹7.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashram Online.com Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashram Online.com Ltd is 199.67 and 0.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashram Online.com Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashram Online.com Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashram Online.com Ltd is ₹4.41 and ₹8.02 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashram Online.com Ltd?

Ashram Online.com Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.89%, 3 Years at -12.56%, 1 Year at 18.15%, 6 Month at -19.27%, 3 Month at 0.17% and 1 Month at 7.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashram Online.com Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashram Online.com Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.36 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 74.59 %

