SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹6.2
Prev. Close₹5.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.2
Day's Low₹5.99
52 Week's High₹8.02
52 Week's Low₹4.41
Book Value₹10.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.19
P/E199.67
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.26
-0.01
0.72
-2.28
Net Worth
13.21
11.94
12.67
9.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.38
0.56
0.51
0
yoy growth (%)
-31.55
9.03
0
-100
Raw materials
-0.37
-0.54
-0.42
0
As % of sales
96.72
96.68
81.42
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.15
-0.15
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.07
0.29
-1.64
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.08
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.12
-0.07
Working capital
-4.93
3.88
-0.6
-1.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.55
9.03
0
-100
Op profit growth
-64.78
49.66
-82.5
-796.41
EBIT growth
-224.13
-125.34
-118.17
-1,109.26
Net profit growth
520.75
-159.92
-110.33
-1,154.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Sangita Tatia
Independent Director
M Palanivel
Independent Director
V Ramasubramanian
Non Executive Director
S Pannalal Tatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raghuveer
Reports by Ashram Online.com Ltd
Summary
Ashram Online.Com Ltd was incorporated on May 9, 1991 as a private limited with the name Tatia Skylines & Health Farms Pvt Ltd and subsequently converted into a public company on June 9, 1992. The company was promoted by the Chennai based Tatia group headed by Pannalal Tatia. In the year 1992, the company entered into an agreement with the promoters and their relatives for outright purchase of 129 acres of land and a lease agreement for 10.5 acres for 5 years. In the year 1994, the company entered into an agreement with the renowed German landscape designers Deep Forest Landscape Consultants. Also, the company joined hands with Apollo Hospitals Group for providing hi-tech health care in the Health Farm. In the year 1995, the company made tie-ups with Wheway Lifestyle International of Champneys fame and Syntax Group of Queen Elizabeth II fame both based in UK for designing executing and operating the Health SPA and for strategic alliance for promoting the Hospitality aspects at the Health Farm. Also, the company launched their second project, namely Tatia Drive-In. In October 1995, the company changed their name to Tatia Skyline & Health Farms Limited with the deletion of s from the word Skylines. In the year 2000, the company name was further changed to Ashram Online.Com Ltd.At present, Ashram Online.Com Ltd is engaged in the business of building high class infrastructure for promoting health, sports, tourism and providing wide range of infrastructure facilities for the corpo
Read More
The Ashram Online.com Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashram Online.com Ltd is ₹7.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashram Online.com Ltd is 199.67 and 0.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashram Online.com Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashram Online.com Ltd is ₹4.41 and ₹8.02 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ashram Online.com Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.89%, 3 Years at -12.56%, 1 Year at 18.15%, 6 Month at -19.27%, 3 Month at 0.17% and 1 Month at 7.16%.
