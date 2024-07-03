Ashram Online.com Ltd Summary

Ashram Online.Com Ltd was incorporated on May 9, 1991 as a private limited with the name Tatia Skylines & Health Farms Pvt Ltd and subsequently converted into a public company on June 9, 1992. The company was promoted by the Chennai based Tatia group headed by Pannalal Tatia. In the year 1992, the company entered into an agreement with the promoters and their relatives for outright purchase of 129 acres of land and a lease agreement for 10.5 acres for 5 years. In the year 1994, the company entered into an agreement with the renowed German landscape designers Deep Forest Landscape Consultants. Also, the company joined hands with Apollo Hospitals Group for providing hi-tech health care in the Health Farm. In the year 1995, the company made tie-ups with Wheway Lifestyle International of Champneys fame and Syntax Group of Queen Elizabeth II fame both based in UK for designing executing and operating the Health SPA and for strategic alliance for promoting the Hospitality aspects at the Health Farm. Also, the company launched their second project, namely Tatia Drive-In. In October 1995, the company changed their name to Tatia Skyline & Health Farms Limited with the deletion of s from the word Skylines. In the year 2000, the company name was further changed to Ashram Online.Com Ltd.At present, Ashram Online.Com Ltd is engaged in the business of building high class infrastructure for promoting health, sports, tourism and providing wide range of infrastructure facilities for the corporate business organisations. The registered office of the company is located at Chennai.Using the modern technology and marketing platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Direct Marketing, the company is heading towards taking a good share of market lying in this space. The company found that the quest for peace, prosperity and holistic life is unlimited and the demand for such products, which can promote peace, prosperity and holistic lifestyle based on ancient sciences and traditions, is growing day by day.