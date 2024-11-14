Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ASHRAM ONLINE.COM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Un audited financial results (standalone) for the Quarter / Half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review report issued by the Statutory Auditors; b) To take note of compliances for the quarter ended 30/09/2024. 1. Approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2024 along with financial statements and Limited Review report of Statutory Auditors thereon. Copies of the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the quarter are enclosed herewith. 2. The Board approved the Compliances related to the quarter ended September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

ASHRAM ONLINE.COM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the day date time and venue for the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held through Video Conferencing; 2. To approve the date of Book Closure for the purpose of 33rd AGM; 3. To approve the final draft of the Notice for the 33rd AGM; 4. To appoint the Scrutinizer for e-Voting to be held for the purpose of 33rd AGM; 5. To approve the final draft of Boards Report Corporate Governance Report and other attachments annexed to the Boards Report for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 1. Continuation of Directorship of Mr. Tatia Jain Pannalal Sampathlal (DIN:01208913) as Non Executive Non-Independent Director even after completion of 75 years of age subject to approval of members in ensuing AGM of the Company. 2. Approval for Material Related Party Transactions to be entered by the Company, subject to members approval in ensuing AGM of the Company. 3. Appointment of M/s. Lakshmmi Subramaniam & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Chennai, as Scrutinizer for facilitating e-Voting to be held in 33rd AGM. 4. Convening of 33rd AGM of the Company on Friday the 27th September 2024 at 12.15 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) or other Audio / Visual Means (OAVM) from the registered office 6. The Board has approved and taken on record the Final copy of the Notice, Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and other attachments annexed to the Boards Report for the year ending March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

ASHRAM ONLINE.COM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un audited financial results (standalone) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review report issued by the Statutory Auditors; 2. To take note of compliances for the quarter ended 30/06/2024. 1. Approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review report of Statutory Auditors thereon. Copies of the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the quarter are enclosed herewith. Further the Board approved the publication of the Un Audited financial results of the Company in the newspaper and the website of the Company. 2. The Board approved the Compliances related to the quarter ended June 30,2024 Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

ASHRAM ONLINE.COM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) The audited financial results (standalone) for the year ended March 31 2024 along with audit report issued by the Statutory Auditors; b) To take note of compliances for the quarter ended 31/03/2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI & LODR) Regulations 2015, We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today the May 28, 2024 have considered and approved the following:-: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board considered and took on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 along with Auditors report with unmodified opinion. Further the Board approved the publication of the Audited financial results of the Company in the newspaper and the website of the Company. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations; CFO Certificate pursuant to the provision to Regulation 33(2)(a) of the Listing Regulations. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

