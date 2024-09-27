|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|PFA, AGM Intimation along with notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report for the 33rd AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
