|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
0.09
0.88
23.69
yoy growth (%)
51.56
-89.15
-96.26
-24.85
Raw materials
0
0
-0.8
-23.44
As % of sales
0
0
91.5
98.94
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.37
-0.36
-0.34
As % of sales
176.6
389.37
40.97
1.43
Other costs
-0.23
-0.25
-0.24
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
163.87
260.42
27.12
0.91
Operating profit
-0.34
-0.52
-0.52
-0.3
OPM
-240.48
-549.79
-59.6
-1.28
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.11
-0.12
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.58
0.92
0.74
0.87
Profit before tax
0.17
0.32
0.09
0.44
Taxes
-0.07
-0.1
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-42.49
-32.69
-18.47
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0.21
0.08
0.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0.21
0.08
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-55.15
172.72
-81.93
-9.09
NPM
67.34
227.59
9.05
1.87
