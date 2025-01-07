iifl-logo-icon 1
Asia Pack Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

81.67
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

0.09

0.88

23.69

yoy growth (%)

51.56

-89.15

-96.26

-24.85

Raw materials

0

0

-0.8

-23.44

As % of sales

0

0

91.5

98.94

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.37

-0.36

-0.34

As % of sales

176.6

389.37

40.97

1.43

Other costs

-0.23

-0.25

-0.24

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

163.87

260.42

27.12

0.91

Operating profit

-0.34

-0.52

-0.52

-0.3

OPM

-240.48

-549.79

-59.6

-1.28

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.11

-0.12

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.58

0.92

0.74

0.87

Profit before tax

0.17

0.32

0.09

0.44

Taxes

-0.07

-0.1

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-42.49

-32.69

-18.47

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

0.21

0.08

0.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

0.21

0.08

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-55.15

172.72

-81.93

-9.09

NPM

67.34

227.59

9.05

1.87

