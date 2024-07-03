iifl-logo-icon 1
Asia Pack Ltd Share Price

86.95
(2.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:00:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.97
  • Day's High89.37
  • 52 Wk High129.67
  • Prev. Close85.12
  • Day's Low81
  • 52 Wk Low 33.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.7
  • P/E48.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value129.3
  • EPS1.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Asia Pack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

84.97

Prev. Close

85.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0.7

Day's High

89.37

Day's Low

81

52 Week's High

129.67

52 Week's Low

33.05

Book Value

129.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.95

P/E

48.92

EPS

1.74

Divi. Yield

0

Asia Pack Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Asia Pack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Asia Pack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.75%

Institutions: 0.75%

Non-Institutions: 43.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asia Pack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.73

2.73

2.73

2.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.21

16.43

16.22

16.03

Net Worth

33.94

19.16

18.95

18.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

0.09

0.88

23.69

yoy growth (%)

51.56

-89.15

-96.26

-24.85

Raw materials

0

0

-0.8

-23.44

As % of sales

0

0

91.5

98.94

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.37

-0.36

-0.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

0.32

0.09

0.44

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.11

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.1

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.05

0.1

-0.03

-0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

51.56

-89.15

-96.26

-24.85

Op profit growth

-33.7

0.07

72.66

-2.55

EBIT growth

-47.65

229.55

-77.81

-9.18

Net profit growth

-55.15

172.72

-81.93

-9.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

23.65

31.51

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

23.65

31.51

Other Operating Income

0.04

0.02

Other Income

0.88

0.97

Asia Pack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asia Pack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prakash Chandra Purohit

Director & CFO

Pushpendra Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lakshit Samar

Independent Director

Kapil Paliwal

Independent Director

Jyotsana Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asia Pack Ltd

Summary

Asia Pack Limited was incorporated in year 1985, in the name and style of Asia Pack Private Limited. In 1987, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company got changed to Asia Pack Limited. The Company is currently engaged in Real estate business.In year 1995, the Company came out with Initial Public Offering. The equity shares of the Company were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Jaipur Stock Exchange (JSE). Initially, the Company was engaged in the trade of paper, duplex, and packing related products in India. It abosrbed substantial revenue from Rental of Properties and Interest during the year.The Company has commenced its commercial activities in 1987-88 with the manufacturing of PP (Poly Propylene)/HDPE (High Density Poly Ethylene) woven fabrics/sacks and merchant export activities. Later it has diversified into the manufacturing of PE (Poly Ethylene) Tarpaulins etc.In 2009, it has diversified its business into advisory & consultancy services & real estate ventures.In 2014-15, the business activities of the Company were limited to trading of paper and paper products and other income.With Equity Investment & Inter Corporate Advances, the Company entered into real estate industry in collaboration with various partners with requisite experience and expertise. This enabled it to obtain projects that require resources beyond those that the Company has individually, such as financial strength, technical expertise and local
Company FAQs

What is the Asia Pack Ltd share price today?

The Asia Pack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asia Pack Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asia Pack Ltd is ₹22.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asia Pack Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asia Pack Ltd is 48.92 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asia Pack Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asia Pack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asia Pack Ltd is ₹33.05 and ₹129.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asia Pack Ltd?

Asia Pack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.94%, 3 Years at 62.19%, 1 Year at 144.60%, 6 Month at 70.41%, 3 Month at 41.84% and 1 Month at -11.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asia Pack Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asia Pack Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.66 %
Institutions - 0.75 %
Public - 43.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Asia Pack Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

