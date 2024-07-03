SectorRealty
Open₹84.97
Prev. Close₹85.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.7
Day's High₹89.37
Day's Low₹81
52 Week's High₹129.67
52 Week's Low₹33.05
Book Value₹129.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.95
P/E48.92
EPS1.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.73
2.73
2.73
2.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.21
16.43
16.22
16.03
Net Worth
33.94
19.16
18.95
18.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
0.09
0.88
23.69
yoy growth (%)
51.56
-89.15
-96.26
-24.85
Raw materials
0
0
-0.8
-23.44
As % of sales
0
0
91.5
98.94
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.37
-0.36
-0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
0.32
0.09
0.44
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.11
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.1
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.05
0.1
-0.03
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
51.56
-89.15
-96.26
-24.85
Op profit growth
-33.7
0.07
72.66
-2.55
EBIT growth
-47.65
229.55
-77.81
-9.18
Net profit growth
-55.15
172.72
-81.93
-9.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
23.65
31.51
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
23.65
31.51
Other Operating Income
0.04
0.02
Other Income
0.88
0.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prakash Chandra Purohit
Director & CFO
Pushpendra Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lakshit Samar
Independent Director
Kapil Paliwal
Independent Director
Jyotsana Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Asia Pack Limited was incorporated in year 1985, in the name and style of Asia Pack Private Limited. In 1987, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company got changed to Asia Pack Limited. The Company is currently engaged in Real estate business.In year 1995, the Company came out with Initial Public Offering. The equity shares of the Company were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Jaipur Stock Exchange (JSE). Initially, the Company was engaged in the trade of paper, duplex, and packing related products in India. It abosrbed substantial revenue from Rental of Properties and Interest during the year.The Company has commenced its commercial activities in 1987-88 with the manufacturing of PP (Poly Propylene)/HDPE (High Density Poly Ethylene) woven fabrics/sacks and merchant export activities. Later it has diversified into the manufacturing of PE (Poly Ethylene) Tarpaulins etc.In 2009, it has diversified its business into advisory & consultancy services & real estate ventures.In 2014-15, the business activities of the Company were limited to trading of paper and paper products and other income.With Equity Investment & Inter Corporate Advances, the Company entered into real estate industry in collaboration with various partners with requisite experience and expertise. This enabled it to obtain projects that require resources beyond those that the Company has individually, such as financial strength, technical expertise and local
The Asia Pack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asia Pack Ltd is ₹22.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asia Pack Ltd is 48.92 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asia Pack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asia Pack Ltd is ₹33.05 and ₹129.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asia Pack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.94%, 3 Years at 62.19%, 1 Year at 144.60%, 6 Month at 70.41%, 3 Month at 41.84% and 1 Month at -11.31%.
