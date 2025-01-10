Dear Members,

The Board of Directors are pleased to present the report of the business and operations of your Company ("the Company" or "APL"), along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS:

The financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and the corresponding figures for the last year are as under:

Particulars Current Financial Year 2023-24 Previous Financial Year 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 8,35,168 5,20,000 Other Income 88,74,659 66,70,868 Profit/ (Loss) before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 54,49,595 32,42,799 Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment 5,30,549 5,30,549 Profit / (Loss) before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 49,19,046 27,12,250 Less: Finance Costs - - Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax Expense 49,19,046 27,12,250 Add / (less): Exceptional items - - Profit / (Loss) before Tax Expense 49,19,046 27,12,250 Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 12,33,001 6,00,496 Profit / (Loss) for the year (1) 36,86,045 21,11,754 Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (2) 14,40,62,517 (2,160) Total (1+2) 14,77,48,562 21,09,594 Balance carried forward 14,77,48,562 21,09,594

2. AMOUNT TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

The Board of Directors of your company, has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

3. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances and keeping in view financial position of the Company, has decided that it would be prudent, not to recommend any Dividend for the year under review.

4. CORPORATE OVERVIEW AND THE STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The Company is presently engaged in real estate business. The Company has substantial revenue from Rental of Properties and Interest during the year. The companys total income of Rs. 97,09,827/- in current year as compare to previous year Rs. 71,90,868/-. Profit after tax for the year ended was Rs. 36,86,045/- as compared to Rs. 21,11,754/- in the previous year.

5. CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in nature of the business of the Company during the year under review.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAS OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the Company, that have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

7. SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up equity share capital of the company as at March 31, 2024 stood at Rs. 2,63,74,200/- (Rupees Two Crore Sixty Three Lakh Seventy Four Thousand Two Hundred Only) divided into 26,37,420 (Twenty Six Lakh Thirty Seven Thousand Four hundred Twenty) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity. As on March 31, 2024, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

a) Buy Back of Securities:

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

b) Sweat Equity:

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

c) Bonus Shares:

No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review.

d) Employees Stock Option Plan:

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

e) Issue of debentures, bonds or any non-convertible securities:

The Company has not issued debentures, bonds or any non-convertible securities during the year under review.

f) Issue of warrants:

The Company has not issued warrants during the year under review.

8. TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Since there were no funds lying / remains unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years, the provisions of Section 125 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply.

9. DETAIL OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL, WHO WERE APPOINTED AND RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR:

The Board of Directors of your Company as on date of this report comprises of four directors, of which one (1) is an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer and Two (2) are Additional Independent Directors. Rest of the One (1) director is Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director. In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Pushpendra Jain, retires by rotation and being eligible, offer his candidature for reappointment as Director of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board recommends his reappointment.

Further, during the year under review and till the date of this report, there were following changes in composition of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

a. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Mr. Kapil Paliwal (DIN: 09841586) was appointed as an Additional Non - Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 09th November, 2023.

b. Mr. Sunil Upadhyay (DIN: 06767593) resigned from the office of the Non - Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 15th November, 2023 citing preoccupation and personal & unavoidable circumstances.

c. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi (DIN: 06947640) was appointed as an Additional Non - Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 23rd March, 2024.

d. Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur (DIN: 07136767) resigned from the office of the Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 20th April, 2024 citing preoccupation and personal & unavoidable circumstances.

Independent Directors resigned during the year has confirmed that there are no reasons for their resignation other than those provided in resignation letter. The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for his contributions and extends gratitude to Mr. Sunil Upadhyay and Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur for their invaluable service as an Independent Director on the Board.

Mr. Kapil Paliwal (DIN: 09841586) and Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi (DIN: 06947640) shall hold office as Additional Director Upto the date of this AGM and is eligible for appointment as an Independent Director. Further, the appointment of Mr. Kapil Paliwal and Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi as an Independent Director is subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Brief resume of directors seeking appointment / re-appointment along with other details as stipulated under Secretarial Standard 2 and Regulation 36 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") is separately disclosed in the Notice and form an integral part of this report.

Further, details of Key Managerial Personnel are as under:

Name Designation 1 Mr. Pushpendra Jain Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 2 Mr. Jitendra Purohit Chief Executive Officer (CEO) 3 Mr. Lakshit Samar Company Secretary (CS) and Compliance Officer

10. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Independent Directors of Company have given confirmation/ declaration to the Board that they meet with the criteria of Independence and are Independent in terms of Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

They have further confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situations which exist or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties and that they are independent of the management.

The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and also they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. Further, the Board has taken on record the said declarations after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

11. A STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR:

The Board of Directors have taken on record the declarations and confirmations submitted by the Independent Directors and is of the opinion that they are persons of integrity and possess relevant expertise and experience and their association will be of immense benefit and in the best interest of the Company. With regard to proficiency of the Independent Directors, ascertained from the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the Institute, as notified under Section 150(1) of the Act, the Board of Directors have taken on record the information submitted by Independent Directors that they have complied with the applicable laws.

12. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

As stipulated by Section 149 read with Schedule IV, Part III of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company familiarises its Independent Directors on their roles, rights, responsibilities, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc. They are proactively provided with relevant news, views and updates on the Company. All the information/documents, if any sought by them are also shared with them for enabling a good understanding of the Company.

13. MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

During the year under review, in accordance with the provisions of Schedule IV (Code of Independent Director) of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Independent Directors of the Company had a separate meeting on 08th November, 2023 without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management, following matters were, inter alia, discussed in the meeting:

• Review and evaluation of performance of the non-independent Director and the board as whole.

• Review and evaluation of the performance of the chairperson of the Company, taking into account views of the Executive Director and Non-Executive Directors.

• Assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of the information between the Company management and the board that is necessary for the board to effectively and reasonably perform the duties.

All Independent Directors of the Company were present at the said Meeting.

14. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. The Board / Committee Meetings are pre-scheduled and a tentative annual calendar of the Board and Committee Meetings is circulated to the Directors in advance to facilitate them to plan their schedule and to ensure meaningful participation in the Meetings.

Total Six (06) Board Meetings were held during the year under review after due compliance the provisions of Section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further, details of attendance of Directors at the Board Meetings during the financial year 2023-2024 and at the last Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2023 are given below:

Date of Board Meetings Attendance of Board Meetings / Meetings Attended Mr. Prakash Chandra Purohit Mr. Pushpendra Jain Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur Mr. Sunil Upadhyay Mr. Kapil Paliwal Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi 01-April-2023 Attended Attended Attended Attended N.A. N.A. 30-May-2023 Attended Attended Attended Attended N.A. N.A. 14-Aug-2023 Attended Attended Attended Attended N.A. N.A. 09-Nov-2023 Attended Attended Attended Attended N.A. N.A. 13-Feb-2024 Attended Attended Attended N.A. Attended N.A. 23-Mar-2024 Attended Attended Attended N.A. Attended N.A.

The attendance of the Directors in the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company is given below:

Date of Annual General Meeting Attendance of Directors in the Annual General Meeting of the Company Mr. Prakash Chandra Purohit Mr. Pushpendra Jain Mr. Sunil Upadhyay Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur Mr. Kapil Paliwal Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi 30-Sept-2023 Attended Attended Attended Attended N.A. N.A.

? N.A. Not Applicable

? Mr. Kapil Paliwal was appointed w.e.f. 09th November, 2023.

? Mr. Sunil Upadhyay resigned w.e.f. 15th November, 2023.

? Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi was appointed w.e.f. 23rd March, 2024.

15. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

Your Board informs that as per the requirement of applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Company have Constituted following Committee(s) with the optimum combination of Directors:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

1. Audit Committee:

Your Board informed that as per the requirement of applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Company have Constituted Audit Committee with optimum combination of Directors as members following are the details of the Audit Committee of the Company:

(A) Composition of the Committee:

At present, the Audit Committee compromises of the following:

Name of Person Category Designation in Committee 1. Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 2. Mr. Prakash Chandra Purohit Non- Executive professional Director Member 3. Mr. Kapil Paliwal Non-Executive Independent Director Member

During the year under review and till the date of the Report, following changes were made in the composition of the Audit Committee:

• Mr. Kapil Paliwal was appointed as member of the Committee w.e.f. 09th November, 2023.

• Mr. Sunil Upadhyay ceased to be member of the Committee w.e.f. 15th November, 2023 due to his resignation from the office of Director of the Company.

• Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi was appointed as Chairperson of the Committee w.e.f. 23rd March, 2024.

• Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur ceased to be member of the Committee w.e.f. 20th April, 2024 due to her resignation from the office of Director of the Company.

(B) Particulars of the meetings and attendance of the members during the year are as follows:

Total Six (6) Audit Committee Meetings were held during the year under reviews and the gap between two meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days. The necessary quorum was present in all the meetings.

Disclosure as required by Secretarial Standard 1 (SS-1) related to dates of Meetings held during the financial year and number of Meetings attended by each Director are given below:

Date of Meetings Attendance in the Meeting(s) held during the year 2023-24 Mr. Prakash Chandra Purohit Mr. Sunil Upadhyay Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur Mr. Kapil Paliwal Mr. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi 01.04.2023 Yes Yes Yes N.A. N.A. 30.05.2023 Yes Yes Yes N.A. N.A. 14.08.2022 Yes Yes Yes N.A. N.A. 09.11.2023 Yes Yes Yes N.A. N.A. 13.02.2024 Yes N.A. Yes Yes N.A. 23.03.2024 Yes N.A. Yes Yes N.A.

Further, the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company attends the Audit Committee meetings and act as the secretary to the Committee and advices on compliances with applicable laws and governance.

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The nomination and remuneration committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with applicable Regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(A) Composition of the Committee:

At present, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee compromises of the following:

Name of Person Category Designation in Committee 1. Mr. Kapil Paliwal Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 2. Mr. Prakash Chandra Purohit Non- Executive professional Director Member 3. Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi Non-Executive Independent Director Member

During the year under review and till the date of the Report, following changes were made in the composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

• Mr. Kapil Paliwal was appointed as Chairperson of the Committee w.e.f. 09th November, 2023.

• Mr. Sunil Upadhyay ceased to be member of the Committee w.e.f. 15th November, 2023 due to his resignation from the office of Director of the Company.

• Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi was appointed as member of the Committee w.e.f. 23rd March, 2024.

• Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur ceased to be Member of the Committee w.e.f. 20th April, 2024 due to her resignation from the office of Director of the Company.

(B) Particulars of the meetings and attendance of the members during the year are as follows:

Total Three (03) Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings was held during the year. Disclosure as required by secretarial standard 1 (SS-1) related to dates of Meetings held during the financial year and number of Meetings attended by each Director are given below:

Date of Meeting(s) Attendance in the Meeting(s) held during the year 2023-24 Mr. Sunil Upadhyay Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur Mr. Prakash Chandra Purohit Mr. Kapil Paliwal Mr. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi 14.08.2023 Yes Yes Yes N.A. N.A. 09.11.2023 Yes Yes Yes N.A. N.A. 23.03.2024 N.A. Yes Yes Yes N.A.

Further, the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company attends the Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings and acts as the secretary to the Committee and advices on compliances with applicable laws and governance.

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

In compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 & Regulation 20 of the listing regulations, the Board has constituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee considers and resolves the grievances of the security holders of the Company including but not limited to complaints related to transfer of shares non-receipt of annual report and non-receipts of dividend, if any.

(A) Composition of the Committee:

At present, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee compromises of the following:

Name of Person Category Designation in Committee 1. Mr. Prakash Chandra Purohit Non- Executive professional Director Chairperson 2. Mr. Kapil Paliwal Non-Executive Independent Director Member 3. Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi Non-Executive Independent Director Member

During the year under review and till the date of the Report, following changes were made in the composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

• Mr. Kapil Paliwal was appointed as member of the Committee w.e.f. 09th November, 2023.

• Mr. Sunil Upadhyay ceased to be member of the Committee w.e.f. 15th November, 2023 due to his resignation from the office of Director of the Company.

• Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi was appointed as member of the Committee w.e.f. 23rd March, 2024.

• Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur ceased to be Member of the Committee w.e.f. 20th April, 2024 due to her resignation from the office of Director of the Company.

(B) Particulars of the Meetings and Attendance of the Members during the Year are as Follows:

Total One (01) Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings were held during the year. Disclosure as required by secretarial standard 1 (SS-1) related to dates of Meetings held during the financial year and number of Meetings attended by each Director are given below:

Date of Meeting(s) Attendance in the Meeting(s) held during the year 2023-24 Mr. Prakash Chandra Purohit Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur Mr. Sunil Upadhyay Mr. Kapil Paliwal Mr. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi 30.05.2023 Yes Yes Yes N.A. N.A.

The Company has a designated e-mail id lakshit.samar@mirajgroup.in for the purpose of registering complaints by shareholders/ investors/ security holders electronically.

16. BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of its directors individually and the committees of the Board and the same is reviewed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Evaluation:

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning, of the Committees and of individual Directors, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters including:

• Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities towards stakeholders (by way of monitoring corporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning, etc.);

• Governance and compliance;

• Structure, composition and role clarity of the Board and Committees;

• Independence of the Committee from the Board and contributions to decisions of the Board;

• Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and its Committees;

• Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management;

• Board / Committee culture and dynamics;

• Quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management;

• Receipt of regular inputs and information;

• Conduct as per Groups values & beliefs;

• Preparation & contribution at Board meetings;

• Grievance Redressal for Investors;

• Leadership and Initiative, etc.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

In a separate meeting of the Independent Directors, the performance of the Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and Chairman of the Company were evaluated taking into account the views of Executive Directors and other Non-Executive Directors. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

17. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Your Directors confirm that:

a. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit / loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. The Company had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating efficiently.

f. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

18. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report as Annexure-1.

19. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adheres to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). The Company has also implemented several best governance practices.

As per Regulation 15(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions specified in Regulations 17, 17A, 18,

19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and Clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply, in respect of:

a. listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding rupees ten crore and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty five crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year.

b. listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.

In this connection, we wish to submit that Asia Pack Limited ("the Company") falls in the ambit of exemption provided in aforesaid clause (a); hence compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions specified in aforesaid Regulations shall not be applicable to the Company. Therefore the Corporate Governance Report is not forming part of the Board Report. Further, in line with the same the Company files time to time Corporate Governance Nonapplicability Certificate in the format specified by SEBI from time to time with the BSE.

20. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY:

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including the adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The audit committee of the Board of Directors and the internal auditors reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system and suggest the improvements to strengthen the same. During the period under review, such controls were tested and no reportable weakness in their working has been discovered.

For Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Company Act, 2013, members may refer to Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report, on the financial statements of the Company which forms part of this Annual Report.

21. DETAILS OF FRAUD REPORT BY AUDITOR:

During the financial year 2023-24, the Auditors has not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act

22. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate company as on 31st March, 2024. Further no company become or ceased as subsidiary, joint ventures or associate company during the year under review.

23. DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

24. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY COMPANY:

During the year under review the Company has extended / continue to provide existing Corporate Guarantee(s) of an aggregate amount of Rs. 7.14 Crores to Saraswat Co-Operative Bank Limited to also secure the additional credit facilities obtained / availed by Miraj Entertainment Limited, a promoter group Company as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015. Further, details of loans, guarantees and investments, if any, covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the notes to Financial Statements provided in this Annual Report.

25. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All the transactions / contracts / arrangements of the nature as specified in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 entered by the Company during the year under review with related party (ies) are in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. There are no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, or Key Managerial Personnel which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

In view of the above, the requirement of giving particulars of contracts / arrangements / transactions made with related parties, in Form AOC-2 are not applicable for the year under review.

26. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated, and the Board has adopted the Companys Nomination and Remuneration Policy which lays down a framework in relation to appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees of the Company ("Policy"). The Policy broadly lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to Executive and Nonexecutive Directors (by way of sitting fees and commission if any), Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees. The Policy also provides for the Board Diversity, the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Director and criteria for appointment of Key Managerial Personnel/Senior Management and performance evaluation which are considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors whilst taking a decision on the potential candidates. The policy is available on the website of the Company at http://www.asiapackltd.com/Index/InvestorsView/13.

27. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the provisions of section 135 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company.

28. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

(a) Conservation of energy:

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Companys operation does not consume significant amount of energy. (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy Not applicable, in view of comments in clause (i) (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments Not applicable, in view of comments in clause (i)

(b) Technology absorption:

(i) the effort made towards technology absorption Nil (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement cost reduction product development or import substitution Nil (iii) in case of imported technology (important during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) Nil (a) the details of technology imported (b) the year of import; (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development Nil

(c) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo:

During the year, there was no foreign exchange outgo (actual outflows) and foreign exchange earned (actual inflows).

29. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

In pursuant to provision of Regulation 15 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Regulation 21 (5) is not applicable to our company; however, the Company has its own procedure for identifying the various business risks and seeks to create transparency, minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Companys competitive advantage. The risk management system defines the risk management approach across the enterprise at various levels including documentation and reporting.

30. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has established a robust Vigil Mechanism and adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The Policy provides for systematic mechanism to report the concerns and adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees and Directors, if any who avail the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The policy of the vigil mechanism is available on the Companys website at http://www.asiapackltd.com/Index/InvestorsView/13.

Audit Committee of your Company oversee the vigil mechanism, further during the year under review, no whistle blower event was reported and mechanism is functioning well further no personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee.

31. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts/ Tribunals that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

32. AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The Members of the Company at their 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2022 approved the appointment of M/s. Rakesh Ajmera & Associates, Chartered Accountants, [Firm Registration No. 013433C] as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years from the conclusion of 37th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 42nd Annual General Meeting. The Report given by M/s. Rakesh Ajmera & Associates, Chartered Accountants, [Firm Registration No. 013433C], on the financial statement of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 is forming part of the Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. B. L. Harawat, Proprietor of M/s. B. L. Harawat & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, (CoP No. 3326) as the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24, for auditing the secretarial and related records of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed herewith as Annexure 2 to this Boards Report. Further, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. B. L. Harawat, Proprietor of M/s. B. L. Harawat & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, (CoP No. 3326) as the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25, for auditing the secretarial and related records of the Company. The Company has received consent from Mr. B. L. Harawat, Proprietor of M/s. B. L. Harawat & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, (CoP No. 3326) to act as the Secretarial Auditor for auditing the secretarial and related records of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March, 2025.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

During the year under review, on the basis of recommendation of the Audit Committee the Mr. Niilesh Kumar Jain, (M. No.: 413903), Proprietor of M/s Jain Nilesh and Company was appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company to carry out the internal audit of the Company for the Financial year 2023-2024. Further, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee Mr. Niilesh Kumar Jain, (M. No.: 413903), Proprietor of M/s Jain Nilesh and Company was appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025.

COST AUDITOR:

No Cost Auditor was appointed during the financial year as there is no statutory requirement imposed for mandatorily according to the size and nature of the business.

33. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS:

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report. The Secretarial Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Secretarial Auditors Report is enclosed as Annexure-2 to the Boards report in this Annual Report.

34. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARD:

During the year under review, in terms of Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the provisions of the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by Institute of Companies Secretaries of India. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

35. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN / WEB LINK / WEB ADDRESS OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 as provided under section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as prescribed in Form No. MGT-7 of the Companies (Management and Administration Rules) 2014 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at http://www.asiapackltd.com/lndex/lnvestorsView/22.

36. COST RECORD:

The provision of Cost audit as per section 148 the Companies Act, 2013 doesnt applicable on the Company.

37. DISCLOSURE AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance on Sexual Harassment at workplace. During the year under review there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

38. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The statement containing particulars of employees required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate exhibit forming part of this report as per Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are set out in Annexure-3 attached thereto.

39. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

During the year under review, the Business Responsibility Report is not applicable on your Company for the Financial year ended 2024.

40. DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN TYPES OF AGREEMENTS BINDING ON THE LISTED ENTITIES:

The Company ensures timely disclosure of all information required to be disclosed as per the provisions of the Listing Regulations. During the Financial Year 2022-2023, a Corporate Guarantee(s) of an aggregate amount of Rs. 7.14 Crores was provided to Saraswat Co-Operative Bank Limited to secure the credit facilities obtained / availed by Miraj Entertainment Limited, a promoter group Company and the same was reported to Stock Exchange as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015. Further during the year under review, the said Corporate Guarantee was extended / continue to provide by the Company and was reported to Stock Exchange as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015.

41. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year alongwith their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

42. OTHER DISCLOSURES:

i. The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.

ii. The Company has not made any provisions of money or has not provided any loan to its employees for purchase of shares of the Company or its holding Company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 67 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder.

iii. There was no occasion where the Board has not accepted any recommendation of the Audit Committee.

43. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Board of Directors wish to place on record its deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by all the employees of the Company. The Board of Directors would also like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, government and regulatory authorities, stock exchanges, customers, vendors, members and debenture holders during the year under review.